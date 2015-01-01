पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही की हद:नुआंव पंचायत में सरकारी करहा पर ही संवेदक ने बना दी पेवर ब्लाक सड़क

डुमरांव9 घंटे पहले
  • महज 100 मीटर लंबी ईंट सोलिंग के लिए बना है 10 लाख 55 हजार का प्राक्कलन
  • अबतक संवेदक व वार्ड सदस्य ने की है छह लाख की निकासी

प्रखंड में मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना के क्रियान्वयन में धांधली थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। संवेदकों द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के आम जनता को लाभ पहुंचाने वाली सबसे महत्वपूर्ण योजना लोगों के लिए वरदान बनने की बजाए संवेदकों व पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों के लिए कामधेनु साबित हो रही है।

ताजा मामला नुआंव पंचायत के वार्ड 4 का है जहां संवेदक सह वार्ड सदस्य ने सरकारी करहा पर फेबर ब्लाक सोलिंग कर दी है। इसके लिए संवेदक ने संबंधित विभाग से एनओसी तक नहीं लिया है और न ही योजना का प्राक्कल बोर्ड ही कार्यस्थल पर लगाया है। सबसे दिलचस्प है कि 100 मीटर लंबे व करीब 8 फिट चौड़े इस पथ पर ब्रिक्स ईंट बिछाने के लिए संवेदक व जेई द्वारा 10 लाख 55 हजार की भारी भरकम राशि का प्राक्कलन तैयार किया गया है। संवेदक द्वारा इसमें से छह लाख रुपये की निकासी भी कर ली गई है।

जिस कारण ग्रामीणों में गहरा आक्रोश है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि इस करहा से आस के खेतों की सिंचाई होती थी। इसके अलावे यह करहा जल संरक्षण के लिए महत्वपूर्ण साबित होता था। एक तरफ सरकार द्वारा जल संरक्षण के लिए आहर पोखर को संरक्षित किया जा रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ इस संवेदक द्वारा पहले से बने करहा को बचाने की कवायद की बात तो दूर उल्टे उस पर सड़क ही बना दिया गया।

भू-माफियों का अंचल कार्यालय से सांठ-गांठ, पुलिस के लिए सिर दर्द बना भूमि-विवाद : अचंल कार्यालय से साठगांठ भू-माफियाओं का कारोबार चरम है। परन्तु यह पुलिस के सिरदर्द बन गया है। पुलिस अधिकारियों को समझ में नही आ रहा है कि एक ही प्लाट की दो या उससे अधिक रजिस्ट्रेशन कहां से हो रहा है। पिछले पांच सालों में जमीनी विवाद के आकड़ों में काफी तेजी इजाफा हुआ है। थोड़ी सी जमीन के लिए लोग आपस मे एक दूसरे को मरने-मारने के लिए उतारू हो जाते है। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में तीन माह के आकड़ों पर गौर किया जाए तो दर्जनों घटनाओं में सौ से अधिक लोग जख्मी हुए।

भूमि विवाद पुलिस की लिए चुनौती बन गयी है। ऐसी घटनाओं से विधि-व्यवस्था भंग होने का डर बना रहता है। पुलिस एफआईआर दर्ज कर शांति बहाल करने के पक्ष में जुट जाती है। जानकारों कि अनुसार भूमि विवाद का मुख्य कारण दस्तावेजों का उलटफेर है। अंचल में जमीनों की दाखिल खारिज और चकबन्दी में चको का दस्तावेज कागजातों में इधर-उधर करना आम बात हो गयी है। पैसे व शोहरत के बूते कर्मियों द्वारा यह काम आसानी से हो जाता है।

पंचायत में योजनाओं में मची है लूट
नुआंव पंचायत में मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय, मनरेगा, चौदहवें वित आदि योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में भारी पैमाने पर लूट खसोट की गई है। बता दें कि पूर्व में इसी पंचायत के ढेंका गांव में निजी जमीन से मिट्टी कटाई कर उसे बेचा गया था जिसे मनरेगा द्वारा तालाब खुदाई दिखा योजना की राशि हड़प ली गई है। जिसकी जांच अभी चल रही है। वही हर घर नल योजना के क्रियान्वयन में भी भारी लूट खसोट किए जाने की बात ग्रामीणों द्वारा कही जा रही है। सूत्रों की मानें तो इस पंचायत में ऐसी भी पीसीसी सड़क पर जिस पर दो बार राशि की निकासी कर ली गई है। उच्च स्तरीय जांच में ये बातें साबित हो सकती है ऐसा ग्रामीणों का कहना है।

कहते हैं बीडीओ
इस संबंध में डुमरांव बीडीओ संतोष कुमार ने कहा कि इस मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी। सरकारी करहा पर सड़क निर्माण गंभीर मामला है। इसकी पुष्टि होने पर संवेदक से राशि की रिकवरी की जाएगी।

