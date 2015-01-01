पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एफआईआर:बीएमपी- 4 परिसर से चोरी हुए सात पंखे, एफआईआर

डुमरांव36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डुमरांव में सक्रिय चोरों ने बीएमपी-4 जैसे सुरक्षित परिसर की सुरक्षा में भी सेंध लगाते हुए सात पंखों की चोरी कर ली है। चोरी की यह वारदात बीएमपी-4 परिसर के आडिटोरियल भवन से की गई है। वह भी तब जब इस परिसर की सुरक्षा के लिए 24 घंटे जवान तैनात रहते है। खुद बीएमपी के अधिकारियों ने चोरी की इस घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए डुमरांव थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराया है। जानकारी के अनुसार रात में हवलादर वासुदेव प्रसाद, सिपाही दीपक मिश्र व मंजय कुमार साह की नाईट ड्यूटि के दौरान ही चोरों ने आडिटोरियल भवन के ग्रिल का ताला तोड़ उसमें लगाए गए सात पंखें की चोरी कर ली है। बीएमपी वालों को इसकी भनक सुबह में लगी। इसके बाद इसकी सूचना बीएमपी के उपाधीक्षक अश्फाक अंसारी को दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें