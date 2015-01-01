पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मचा हड़कंप:लंबित मामलों को देखकर भड़के एसपी, बोले- जल्द करें गिरफ्तारी, सही तरीके से करें गश्ती

डुमरांव3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में बढ़ते अपराध को लेकर एक्शन में दिखे एसपी, औचक निरीक्षण करने को पहुंचे डुमरांव
  • आपराधिक घटना में हुई वृद्धि तो नपेंगे थानाध्यक्ष, किसी भी सूचना को हल्के में न लें

जिले में बढ़ते अपराध को लेकर पुलिस कप्तान एक्शन में है। मंगलवार की शाम साढ़े छह बजे एसपी नीरज सिंह ने डुमरांव थाना क्षेत्र का औचक निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान उन्होंने वहां की व्यवस्था देखी। उसके बाद थाना पहुंचे और पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने सख्त लहजे में कहा कि लगातार पेट्रोलिंग करते रहे और सूचना मिलने पर हल्के में न लें तुरंत गंभीरता से कार्रवाई करें। उसके बाद पेडिंग पड़े कांडाें को देखा और जमकर फटकार लगाई और कहा कि अनुसंधानकर्ता अपराधियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करें। इसके साथ अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने को लेकर कई दिशा निर्देश जारी किए। पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की क्लास लगा दिया। साफ लहजे में कहा कि बढ़ते अपराध पर लगाम लगाए नहीं तो पुलिस पदाधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

तीन घंटे की बैठक में उन्होंने सभी फाइलों को बारीकी से खंघाला। लंबित पड़े कांडाें को जल्द से जल्द निष्पादन कर कार्रवाई करे। इसके अलावे आपराधिक गतविधियों पर नियंत्रण रखने को लेकर क्षेत्र में प्रॉपर गश्ती करने का निर्देश जारी किए।

कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाले नपेंगे
उन्होंने पुलिस पदाधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई करने को भी कहा। एसपी ने थानाध्यक्ष को कड़ी चौकसी करने का निर्देश देते हुए स्पष्ट कर दिया कि जिस थाना क्षेत्र में अपराध बढ़ेगा वहां के थानाध्यक्ष नप जाएंगे। एसपी ने शराब के विरूद्ध अभियान चलाने तथा तस्करों के लिए सुरक्षित मार्गों की तलाश कर उनपर निगरानी रखने का निर्देश दिया। मास्क को लेकर अभियान चलाने के निर्देश दिए।साथ ही क्राइम सीन के संबंध में जानकारी दी। एसपी नीरज सिंह ने थाने में बनी कोरोना हेल्प डेस्क में मौजूद सिपाही से इसकी उपयोगिता के संबंध में पूछा। सिपाही के उचित जवाब के बाद हवालात, कार्यालय व शस्त्रों की सफाई आदि का निरीक्षण किया। उनके रख रखाव से जुड़ी जानकारी मांगी।

क्राइम सीन के बारे में ली जानकारी
इसके बाद थाना परिसर में सभी कर्मचारियों को जमा कर क्राइम सीन के संबंध में जानकारी ली। कुछ सिपाहियों को छोड़कर अधिकांश उनके मानक पर खरे रहे। एसपी ने कहा कि किसी भी तरह की समस्या हमारे सामने अचानक आ सकती है। इसके लिए सदैव तैयार रहना चाहिए। उन्होंने हाल में हुई कुछ घटनाओं का उदाहरण देते हुए बताया कि यह घटनाएं ऐसी रहीं जिसकी किसी को उम्मीद नहीं थी। इसलिए पुलिस को सदैव सतर्क रहते हुए अपनी सुरक्षा के साथ ही दूसरों की मदद करनी है। मौके पर एसडीपीओ केके सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष बिन्देश्वरी राम, इंसपेक्टर बैजनाथ चौधरी सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

संदेहियों पर रहे नजर, चलाए अभियान
एसपी नीरज सिंह ने थाना प्रभारियों को चोरी व लूट जैसे बढ़ते अपराधों के लिए भी गंभीर रहने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्र में संदेहियों पर पुलिस पूरी नजर रखे। अन्य प्रदेश से आने वाले गैंग व फेरीवालों पर पड़ताल समय-समय पर करते रहे।

लापरवाही नहीं होगी बर्दाश्त
डुमरांव थाना के निरीक्षण के दौरान एसपी नीरज सिंह ने शराब की अवैध बिक्री रोकने सख्ती से निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ने कहा कि किसी भी थाना क्षेत्र में शराब की अवैध बिक्री की शिकायत सामने नहीं आनी चाहिए। थाना क्षेत्र के जिस भी इलाकों में ऐसी शिकायतें बनी हुई है। वहां थाना प्रभारी अपनी टीम बनाकर कार्रवाई करे।

