डुमरांव:पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए आज महिलाएं रखेंगी करवा चौथ का व्रत, तैयारी पूरी

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • पूरे दिन निर्जला रह पति के दीर्घायु होने की कामना करेंगी सुहागिन

बुधवार को सुहागिन अपने पति के दीर्घायु होने के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत करेंगी। पूर्व संध्या पर व्रती महिलाओं के द्वारा इसकी तैयारी पूरी की गई। पूरे दिन बाजार में व्रती महिलाओं का जमावड़ा लगा रहा। व्रती महिलाओं द्वारा पूजन सामग्री के साथ ही नए चालन की खरीददारी की गई। बाजार खुलने के साथ ही महिलाओं की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी थी। यह सिलसिला शाम तक जारी रहा।

बुधवार को अहले सुबह सरगी के बाद से ही पूरे दिन का निर्जला व्रत आरंभ करेंगी तथा शाम में कथा सुन व चंद्रमा के सामने चलनी से अपने पति का दर्शन करने के बाद ही प्रसाद ग्रहण करती है। प्रत्येक साल कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष अमावस्या तिथि को करवा चौथ का व्रत मनाया जाता है।

इस दिन सुहागिनें अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए मां पार्वती के साथ ही देवाधिदेव महादेव, गणेश समेत पूरे शिव परिवार की विधि विधान से पूजा अर्चना करती है तथा कथा श्रवण करती है। करवा चौथ को ले सुहागन महिलाओं का उत्साह चरम पर पहुंच गया है। बाजार में भी करवा चौथ के चलते चहल पहल बढ़ गई है।

