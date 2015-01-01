पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सब्जियों का भाव:टमाटर और प्याज ने ठंड में बिगाड़ा जायका, हरी सब्जियों में गिरावट

डुमरांव8 घंटे पहले
सब्जियों का भाव घर का बजट बिगाड़ने पर आमादा है। टमाटर व प्याज के दाम अचानक तेजी से बढ़े हैं। जिससे खरीदारों के ठंड़ में भी पसीने छूट रहे है।

गनीमत यह है कि आलू समेत हरी सब्जियों के दाम में गिरावट आई है जिससे किचन को संभालने में कुछ राहत मिल सकती है। टमाटर के दाम लगातार बढ़ते चले जा रहे हैं। करीब एक महीने पहले तक बीस रुपये प्रति किलो में बिक रहा टमाटर लगातार महंगा होता जा रहा है। प्याज की कीमतों में भी उछाल लगातार चल रहा है। मंडी में इनकी आवक कमजोर होने से यह महंगाई बताई जा रही है।

जमाखोरी के कारण प्याज व टमाटर बिक रहे एक दाम
डुमरांव स्टेशन में फुटकर सब्जी विक्रेता बताते हैं कि कुछ सब्जियां तो लगातार महंगी होती जा रही है। जिससे हमलोगों को भी परेशानी हो रही है। इसका मुख्य कारण प्याज की बड़ी मात्रा में जमाखोरी करने की वजह से दाम बढते हैं। इन्हीं वजहों से प्याज की कीमत 40 से 45 रुपये प्रति किलो तक पहुंच गई हैं। प्याज की नई फसल बाजार तक दिसंबर महीने तक पहुंचने लगेंगी। जबकि टमाटर की फसल अक्टूबर के अंत से निकला शुरू हो जाता है नवम्बर तक बजार में अच्छी तरह से आ जाता है। परन्तु टमाटर के देर पैदावार ने टमाटर को 20-25 रूपया कर दिया है।

ठंड़ में भी छूट रहे पसीने
सांजना कुमारी, दीपक, कमलेश सिंह खरीदार कहते है। ठंड का मौसम सब्जी के लिए जाना जाता है। आदमी इस मौसम में टमाटर और प्याज का इस्तेमाल ज्यादा करता था इसके आसमान छूते दाम ने ठंड़ में भी पसीने छुड़ा रहे है।

