कवायद:सामूहिक कृषि प्रणाली को और विकसित करने के लिए किसानों को दी गई ट्रेनिंग

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
किसानों को प्रशिक्षण देते अधिकारी।
  • प्याज की पैदावार बढ़ाने को मिला लक्ष्य, किसानों को सही मूल्य मिले इसलिए बनाई जा रही सूची

किसानों को जैविक खेती करने के प्रति जागरूक करने के साथ साथ सामूहिक कृषि प्रणाली को डेवलपमेंट कर किसानों को आर्थिक रूप से सुदृढ़ बनाने की तैयारी चल रही है। दैनिक उत्पाद विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले को प्याज की खेती के लिए चयन किया गया है। इसके तहत प्याज की प्रोसेसिंग की प्रक्रिया भी निर्धारित है।

योजना को धरातल पर उतारने के लिए इससे संबंधित सभी जरूरी प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा रही है। इसके तहत किसानों को ट्रेनिंग देकर उनका क्षमता वर्धन भी किया जा रहा है। किसानों को राज्य उद्यानिक विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत बुधवार को डुमराव फार्मर प्रोड्यूसर कंपनी के सहयोग व उद्यान विभाग के सौजन्य से प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें जिले के तमाम कृष पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

प्रशिक्षण के दौरान जैविक खेती की विधि उत्पाद का लाभ कैसे ले सकते हैं। सामूहिक खेती का क्या लाभ है सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली मदद सहित कई बिंदुओं पर कृषि विशेषज्ञों व सहयोग समिति के अधिकारियों द्वारा जानकारी दी गई। किसानों को पूरी प्रक्रिया की जानकारी दी गई साथ ही प्रशिक्षण के दौरान किसानों को विचार भी लिए गए।

किसान जितना तेजी से काम करेंगे कृषि विभाग उतना ही साथ देगा

इस मौके पर उद्यान विभाग के बरिष्ठ सलाहकार निरंजन राय व राकेश रौशन ने कहा कि एफसीसी के लिए विभाग द्वारा जो योजना निर्धारित है उसके अलावा भी किसान को अन्य प्रोडक्ट के बनाने के लिए उत्पाद उपकरण लेना चाहते हैं तो विभाग द्वारा उस पर भी अलग से अनुदान दिया जा सकता है।

किसानों को अनुदान मिलने की प्रक्रिया के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान जितना तेजी से काम करेंगे विभाग उतनी ही तेजी से साथ देगी विभाग द्वारा सभी जरूरी सहयोग दिया जाएगा।

यदि किसान समय पर सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर लेते हैं तो आने वाले समय में जिला प्याज की खेती भी में भी बिहार में जिला नंबर वन होगा आलू की खेती के लिए जिले की पूर्व से ही पहचान है इस मौके पर कृषी विभाग के गिरीराज सिंह, देवकर सिंह, डुमराव फार्मर प्रोड्यूसर के प्रबंधक पुतुल कुमार पाण्डेय सहित दर्जनों पदाधिकार व सैकड़ों किसान मौजूद थे। इस दौरान किसानों को बताया गया कि उन्नत तकनीक से खेती कर आप अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति को भी काफी हद तकसुदृढ़ कर सकते हैं।

पैक हाउस बनाने के लिए कंपनी को मिला निर्देश

सामूहिक खेती प्रणाली को उत्थान करने के लिए सबसे पहले पैक हाउस का निर्माण होना जरूरी है। ताकि किसान अपने उत्पादन को सुरक्षित रख सके और मांग के अनुसार बाजार में उतार सके। पैक हाउस निर्माण के लिए कंपनी को कार्यादेश दे दिया गया है।

कंपनी जितना जल्दी काम करेगी उतना जल्दी अनुदान की राशि का भुगतान किया जाएगा। पैक हाउस बन जाने के बाद प्याज की प्रोसेसिंग कर अलग-अलग प्रोडक्ट तैयार किए जाएगें। प्रोडक्ट तैयार करने वाले उपकरण पर भी 90 फिसदी का अनुदान मिलेगा।

किसान के उत्पादन को उचित मुल्य मिले इसके लिए व्यवसायियों की भी सूची तैयार कराई जा रही है। ताकि समय आने पर किसानों को औने-पौने दामों में उत्पाद को बेचना न पड़े। सूची तैयार होने के बाद किसानों और खरीदारों के बीच बैठक कराई जाएगी। उत्पादन और विक्री होने पर किसानों को क्या लाभ मिलेगा इस पर चर्चा की जाएगी।

