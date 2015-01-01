पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:नया भोजपुर में मामूली बात पर भिड़े दो पक्ष, सांप्रदायिक रंग देने की साजिश हुई नाकाम

डुमरांव2 घंटे पहले
  • टेम्पो मुड़ाने के सवाल पर हुए विवाद में जमकर चले ईंट पत्थर, पुलिस ने समझाकर कराया सांत

नया भोजपुर गांव के लोहार टोली चैक पर शुक्रवार की शाम करीब पांच बजे एक मामूली बात पर दो पक्ष भीड़ गए। इस दौरान कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने इस मामले को भड़काने तथा सांप्रदायिक तनाव का रंग देने का प्रयास किया। कुछ देर के लिए स्थिति गंभीर बन गई थी तथा दोनों पक्षों से जमकर ईंट पत्थर चलाए गए। लेकिन घटना की सूचना मिलते ही तत्काल नया भोजपुर ओपी पुलिस सदल बल मौके पर पहुंची तथा दोनों पक्षों को समझा बुझाकर स्थिति को नियंत्रण में लिया।

समाचार लिखे जाने तक स्थिति तनावपूर्ण लेकिन नियंत्रण में थी। पुलिस दोनों पक्षों के बुद्धिजीवियों के साथ बैठक कर इस मामले को सुलझाने का काम कर रही थी। पुलिस ने सांप्रदायिक तनाव जैसी स्थिति से साफ इंकार किया है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पकवा इनार का व्यासमुनी यादव अपनी आजीविका के लिए टेम्पो चलाता है।

शुक्रवार की शाम वह गांव के लोहार टोली चैक पर अपनी टेम्पो लेकर गया था। इस दौरान एक मामूली बात पर दूसरे पक्ष के कुछ युवकों ने उसकी पिटाई कर दी। जब उसने इस घटना की जानकारी अपने परिजनों को दी तो उसके परिजन समेत कई अन्य लोग मौके पर पहुंच चालक को पीटने वालों की खोजबीन करने लगे। इधर दूसरे पक्ष द्वारा भी एकजुटता दिखाते हुए ईंट पत्थर बरसाए जाने लगे। जिसके बाद दोनों तरफ से करीब आधा घंटे तक ईंट पत्थर चले।

स्थिति की गंभीरता व नया भोजपुर के पुराने इतिहास को देखते हुए पुलिस ने बिना एक पल गंवाए स्थिति को नियंत्रण में ले लिया। इस घटना के बाद नया भोजपुर गांव में देर तक तनाव बना रहा। नया भोजपुर ओपी के थानाध्यक्ष राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि दो पक्षों के बीच मामूली विवाद हुआ है। उन्होंने सांप्रदायिक तनाव से इंकार करते हुए कहा कि पुलिस दोनों पक्षों से बातचीत कर मामले को सुलझा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तक किसी पक्ष से लिखित शिकायत नहीं मिली है।

