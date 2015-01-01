पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती - किसानी:दलहनी के लिए गोबर के इस्तेमाल से दोगुनी हो जाएगी पैदावार : वैज्ञानिक

डुमरांव3 घंटे पहले
पिछले कुछ दशकों में खाद्यान्न उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए अंधाधुंध रासायनिक उर्वरक और पादप सुरक्षा रसायनों का प्रयोग किसानों व कंपनियों द्वारा किया जा रहा है। जिसके परिणाम स्वरूप उत्पादन में तो अवश्य वृद्धि हुई, परंतु इसके साथ-साथ इनके अनियोजित प्रयोग का दुष्परिणाम निकला है।

पर्यावरण असंतुलन, भूमिकी उर्वराशक्ति क्षीण होना, भूमि में उपस्थित लाभकारी सूक्ष्मजीवों का नष्ट होना तथा मृदा अपरदन। आज स्थिति ये है कि रासायनि क उर्वरकों के भरपूर प्रयोग के बावजूद वांछित पैदावार नहींं मिल रही है। जिसके अनेक कारण हैं जैसे उर्वरकों का असंतुलितप्रयोग, सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्वों का अभाव, उर्वरक प्रयोग की गलत विधि और समय, असंतुलित जलप्रबंध, पौधसुरक्षा, रसायनों का आवश्यकता से अधिक प्रयोग और सही फसल-चक्रन अपनाना।

इन सभी समस्याओं से निपटने के लिए यह आवश्यक है पोषकतत्व प्रबंधन प्रणाली अपनायी जाए। वीर कुंवर सिंह कृषि महाविद्यालय के कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ आनंद कुमार जैन ने बुधवार को किसानो से अपील की।

उन्होंने कहा कि चने की फसल दलहनी होने के कारण इसकी नाइट्रोजन की कम आवश्यकता होती है। क्योंकि चने के पौधों की जड़ों में ग्रन्थियां पाई जाती है। ग्रन्थियों में उपस्थित जीवाणु वातावरण की नाइट्रोजन का जड़ों में स्थिरीकरण कर के पौधे की नाइट्रोजन की काफी मात्रा की आवश्यकता की पूर्ति कर देती है।

लेकिन प्रारम्भिक अवस्था में पौधे कीजड़ों में ग्रंन्थियों का पूर्ण विकास न होने के कारण पौधे को भूमि से नाइट्रोजन लेनी होती है। अतः नाइट्रोजन की आपूर्ति हेतु 20किग्रा. नाइट्रोजन प्रतिहैक्टेयर की आवश्यकता होती है।

इसके साथ 40किग्रा. फॉस्फोरस प्रति हैक्टेयर की दर से देना चाहिये। नाइट्रोजन की मात्रा यूरिया या डाई अमोनियमफास्फेट (डीएपी) तथा गोबर खाद वकम्पोस्ट खाद द्वारा दी जा सकती है। जबकि फास्फोरस की आपूर्ति सिंगल सुपर फास्फेटया डीएपी या गोबर व कम्पोस्ट खाद द्वारा की जा सकती है। एकीकृत पोषक प्रबन्धन विधि द्वारा पोषक तत्वों की आपूर्ति करना लाभदायक होता है।

