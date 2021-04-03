पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:तम्बाकू उत्पादों का सेवन जानलेवा, इसे रोकें: रमेश

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर संत जाॅन स्कूल में सेमिनार का आयोजन, छात्रों ने पेंटिग बना जागरुकता का दिया संदेश

विश्व कैंसर दिवस के मौके पर कई संस्थाओं के द्वारा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। वहीं संत जाॅन सेकेंड्री प्लस टू स्कूल में कैंसर पर सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया है। जहां छात्रों ने कैंसर पर बचाव व उपाय को लेकर अपने विचार दिए। पहले छात्रों के द्वारा पेंटिग बनाकर कैंसर के प्रति जागरुकता लाने के लिए संदेश दिया गया। वहीं विद्यालय के निदेशक डाॅ. रमेश सिंह ने सेमिनार में बोलते हुए कहा कि विश्व कैंसर दिवस प्रत्येक साल 4 फरवरी को मनाया जाता है। विश्व कैंसर दिवस एक वैश्विक कार्यक्रम है। यह कार्यक्रम विश्व के लोगों को कैंसर के विरुद्ध लड़ाई लड़ने में एकजुट करने हेतु प्रतिवर्ष मनाया जाता है।

बॉलीवुड व क्रिकेट कई हस्तियां जिन्होंने कैंसर से लड़ा जंग

विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर दुनिया भर में इस जानलेवा बीमारी को लेकर तरह-तरह के कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाते हैं। बॉलीवुड से क्रिकेट की कई हस्तियां हैं, जिन्होंने कैंसर से जंग लड़ी हैं और जीती भी है। डाॅ. रमेश सिंह ने बताया कि शरीर में कोशिकाओं के समूह की अनियंत्रित वृद्धि कैंसर है। ये कोशिकाएं टिश्यू को प्रभावित करती हैं।

इससे कैंसर शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों में फैल जाता है। कैंसर किसी भी उम्र में हो सकता है। लेकिन यदि कैंसर का सही समय पर पता ना लगाया गया और उसका सही समय पर उपचार नहीं हुआ तो इससे मौत का जोखिम भी बढ़ सकता है। डाॅ. सिंह ने कहा कि अपने घरों व आस-पास के लोगों को कैंसर से बचने हेतु तंबाकू उत्पादों का सेवन करने पर रोके व इसके हानि के बारे में जानकारी दें।

कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ाने वाले संक्रमणों से बचकर रहें। चोट आदि होने पर उसका सही उपचार करें तथा अपनी दिनचर्या को स्वस्थ बनाए। विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर लोगों को इस बीमारी के प्रति जागरुक किया जाता है। उन्हें इस बीमारी के लक्षण, कारण तथा इलाज के बारे में जानकारी दी जाती है। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कैंसर नियंत्रण संघ (यूआईसीसी) की स्थापना साल 1933 में हुई थी। इस दिवस पर विभिन्न सरकारी एवं गैर-सरकारी संस्थाओं द्वारा कैंसर से बचाव के विभिन्न अभियान चलाये जाते है।

