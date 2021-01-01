पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान चलाएंगे:जनभागीदारी से जुड़ेगा जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान, लोग होंगे जागरूक

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर महीने के पहले मंगलवार को आयोजित किया जाएगा कार्यक्रम, आमलोगों से सुझाव लेकर अमल में लाया जाएगा

अब जल- जीवन- हरियाली अभियान में जनभागीदारी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। इसके लिए सरकार ने प्रत्येक माह के प्रथम मंगलवार को जिला से लेकर प्रखंड स्तर तक के सभी कार्यालयों में जल-जीवन-हरियाली दिवस मनाने का फैसला लिया है। साथ ही इसमें प्राप्त बेहतर सुझाव को अभियान में शामिल किया जाएगा। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत पहला जल-जीवन-हरियाली दिवस मंगलवार को मनाया गया।

डुमरांव प्रखण्ड के मनरेगा कार्यालय में सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों की उपस्थिति जल जीवन हरियाली कार्यक्रम को कम्प्यूटर के जरिए देखा गया । सम्बोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान अंतर्गत प्रत्येक माह के प्रथम मंगलवार को जल-जीवन-हरियाली दिवस सभी कार्यालय में आयोजित किए जाएंगे। जिसे वेबकास्टिग के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण सभी विभागों को व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करते हुए समुचित भागीदारी अपेक्षित बताया है।

प्रखंड व जिलास्तर पर गठित की गई है समिति
जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान में जन भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए जिला एवं प्रखंड स्तरीय समिति गठन का निर्देश दिया गया है। जिला स्तर पर जिला पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में समिति होगी। जिसमें सभी विभागों के जिलास्तरीय पदाधिकारी सदस्य होंगे। इसी प्रकार प्रखंड स्तर पर अंचल अधिकारी नोडल पदाधिकारी होंगे।

समिति में प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी, कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, जीविका के परियोजना प्रबंधक, पर्यवेक्षीय पदाधिकारी, आइसीडीएस, पीएचईडी एवं लघु सिचाई विभाग के कनीय अभियंता, कृषि समन्वयक, पंचायत राज पदाधिकारी, अंचल निरीक्षक तथा प्रखंड स्तर के सभी पर्यवेक्षीय पदाधिकारी समिति के सदस्य होंगे।
प्रखंडस्तरीय पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों को भी किया जाएगा आमंत्रित
समिति द्वारा मनोनित अन्य सदस्यों के अलावा प्रखंड स्तर के प्रतिनिधियों को भी जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान दिवस समारोह में आमंत्रित किया जाना है। वैश्विक महामारी के कारण शारीरिक दूरी एवं अन्य निर्देशित सावधानियों का अनुपालन सुनिश्चित किया जाना है। कार्यक्रम के प्रथम 15 मिनट में उपस्थित प्रतिभागियों को जल-जीवन-हरियाली के सभी अवयवों के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी।

इसके उपरांत समिति द्वारा चयनित विषयों पर परिचर्चा की जाएगी। जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान के तहत भौगोलिक परिवर्तन के वैकल्पिक अच्छे सुझावों को संकलित कर विभाग को अवगत कराया जाएगा। मौके पर पीओ सुनील चैधरी, पीआरएस कमलेश सिंह, आफताब आलम, विमल कुमार, अजय प्रसाद, शेषनाथ चंद, सुशील दास, जेई शशिकांत चैधरी सहित अन्य कर्मी भी मौजूद थे ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser