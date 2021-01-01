पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलजमाव:मठिला के छलका और कसियां में दो एकड़ जमीन पर कब्जा से जलजमाव

डुमरांव44 मिनट पहले
  • जैसे-तैसे हुई धान की कटनी, जलनिकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से अभिशप्त है किसान
  • नहीं हुई है गेहूं की बुआई, किसानों की बढ़ी परेशानी

स्थानीय प्रखंड के मठिला गांव के छलका व कसियां बधार में इस बार भी दो सौ एकड़ से ज्यादा में गेहूं की बुआई नहीं हुई है। अतिक्रमण के कारण इस बधार में लगातार जलजमाव होने से किसान प्रमुख रबी फसल गेहूं को बोने से वंचित हो गए है। जिस कारण किसानों में मायूसी है। अभी भी उनके खेतों में पानी जमा है जिससे इस बधार के एक बड़े हिस्सें में रबी की खेती नहीं हो सकी है।

किसानों का कहना है कि जलजमाव के कारण खेती करना संभव नहीं है। पिछले एक दशक से अधिक समय से इस बधार के किसान इस समस्या से गंभीर रूप से जूझ रहे है। जिससे उन्हें हर साल लाखों रुपए का आर्थिक नुकसान झेलना पड़ रहा है।

ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि इस बधार में कुल दो सौ बीघा खेत है। जिसका अधिकांश हिस्सा सालोभर पानी में डूबा रहता है। किसानों का कहना है कि जब-जब सिकरौल राजवाहा में पानी आता है तो यह बधार जलमग्न हो जाता है। फिलवक्त जलजमाव से यह बधार साइबेरियन व देशी बगुलों का अभ्यारण बन गया है।
जलनिकासी की व्यवस्था तक नहीं, आए दिन होता रहता है झंझट

इस पंचायत में जलनिकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं है तथा यह इलाका आस पास के इलाकों से नीचे की भूमि है। जिस कारण स्थायी रूप से जलजमाव रहता है। किसान राधा रमण मिश्रा, बेकेश्वर मिश्रा, नीरज मिश्रा, संजय मिश्रा, विजू मिश्रा, बाका पाण्डेय, गणेश मिश्रा, विश्वानंद मिश्रा अमित मिश्र, बबली दूबे, अनुप पटेल आदि ने कहा कि पानी का निकासी नहीं होने से अक्सर रबी की खेती प्रभावित होती है।

जिसको लेकर अनुमंडल से लेकर जिला के कई अधिकारियों को इसकी जानकारी दी गई है। परन्तु आते है जांच कर के चले जाते है। सीओ साहब तो सिर्फ तिथि निर्धारण करते है कि अतिक्रमण हटेगा। परन्तु वह नही हटता है इसबार चार फरवरी को तिथि दिए है देखना है कि आते है कि नही।

किसानों ने कहा कि जल जमाव के कारण रबी के सीजन में या तो फसल की बुआई ही नहीं होती है या फिर फसल पानी में डूब खराब हो जाती है। किसानों ने बताया कि इस बधार में कई बार धान की फसल भी डूब कर खराब हो चुकी है।
हटाया गया है अतिक्रमण
डुमरांव सीओ सुनील कुमार ने कहा कि मठिला में जिस नाले की अतिक्रमण की बात हो रही है। वहां से हटा लिया गया है। अब विभाग का काम है कि वह नाले का निर्माण कराए।

