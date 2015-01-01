पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलत बिजली बिल, उपभोक्ताओं का चढ़ा पारा:एक साल पहले मीटर लगाया, पर भेज दिया तीन साल का बिल

डुमरिया3 घंटे पहले
बिजली बिल में सुधार की मांग को लेकर बिजली कार्यालय पहुंचे ग्रामीण।
  • बिजली बिल की गड़बड़ी में सुधार की मांग काे लेकर 35 किमी साइकिल चलाकर घाटशिला बिजली ऑफिस पहुंच ग्रामीणों ने की शिकायत

विद्युत सेवा में सुधार हुआ है, इससे तो इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। समय पर उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल मिलना भी शुरू हुआ है। लेकिन इसके साथ त्रुटिपूर्ण बिजली बिल मिलना भी जारी है। बिल में सुधार के लिए फ्रेंचाइजी, विभागीय जेई, एई से लेकर ईई तक का चक्कर लगाने के बाद भी बिजली बिल में सुधार हो जाए तो लोग अपने को किस्मत वाला मानते हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण विभागीय अधिकारियों की उदासीनता है। जिस कारण उपभोक्ताओं में आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा है।

डुमरिया प्रखंड के खैरबनी गांव के बिजली उपभोक्ताओं ने मंगलवार को 35 किमी दूर साइकिल से विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता कार्यालय घाटशिला पहुंचकर विभाग द्वारा अधिक बिल भेजने काे लेकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई। उपभोक्ताओं का आरोप है कि खैरबनी गांव में गत वर्ष 2019 के अप्रैल माह में मीटर लगवाया गया है। लेकिन विभाग द्वारा एक मुश्त 34 माह का बिजली बिल भेज दिया गया है। अधिकांश उपभोक्ताओं को 4700 रुपए तक बिल भेज दिया गया है।

ग्रामीणों ने विभाग के एसडीओ से त्रुटियों को सुधार की मांग की है। इसी टोला के कई उपभोक्ताओं के बिजली कनेक्शन तक नहीं दिया गया है, पर बिल भेज दिया गया है। ग्रामीणों ने एक मुश्त भारी भरकम बिजली बिल देने मे असमर्थता जताई। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि अभी तक कुल लोगों का बिल भी नहीं आया है। मौके पर कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रखंड अध्यक्ष शिबू सिंह बांडरा, सानगा बांडरा, पीतांबर माझी, मनाय बांडरा, नाथू संबई आदि उपस्थित थे।

इन कारणों से बिजली बिल में रहती त्रुटि : उपभोक्ताओं के घर जाकर मीटर रीडिंग नहीं किया जाता है। पहले प्राय: टेबुल रीडिंग के आधार पर ही बिजली बिल भेज दिया जाता है। कोरोना काल के कारण मार्च के बाद से बिजली बिल नहीं भेजा जा रहा था। अचानक अभी भारी भरकम बिजली बिल भेज दिया गया है। इसे देख उपभोक्ताओं का पारा चढ़ गया है।

इस संबंध में एसडीओ कपिल रंजन तिग्गा ने उपभोक्ताओं को आश्वासन दिया कि गांव में जेई को भेजकर वस्तुस्थिति की जानकारी ली जाएगी। अगर गलत बिजली बिल भेजा गया है तो उसमें निश्चित रूप से सुधार होगा। अगर बिल सही है तो उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल देना होगा। इसकी जांच कराकर निष्पादन किया जाएगा।

