परेशानी:प्रखंड में नहीं है बस पड़ाव, रोड पर लगती हैं बसें

डुमरियाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • डुमरिया से कई शहरों व राज्यों के लिए परिचालित होती हैं बसें, रोड पर बस लगने से रोज लगता है जाम

डुमरिया प्रखंड मुख्यालय में सरकारी बस स्टैंड नहीं है। यहां से परिचालन होने वाली बसें प्रखंड कार्यालय व थाना के सामने लगाई जाती है। जिससे अक्सर दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रहती है, लोगों को आवागमन में असुविधा होती है। यही कारण है कि इस 28 जनवरी को काचर पैक्स अध्यक्ष एवं राजद नेता विनोद यादव के किशोर पुत्र निखिल कुमार की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। अगर सरकारी बस स्टैंड होता तो इस तरह की घटना नहीं होती। यहां बस चालकों की मनमानी व लापरवाही से सड़कों पर ही बसें से लगा दी जाती है, जिससे प्रखंड के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मियों को आने जाने में परेशानी होती है साथ ही समस्या व कार्य निष्पादन को लेकर आने वाले लोगों को भी समस्या होती है।

डुमरिया से जिला मुख्यालय गया सहित रांची, धन्यवाद, कोलकाता, दिल्ली, जयपुर आदि दर्जनों शहरों के मार्गों पर बसों का परिचालन होता है। वहीं सरकारी बसें से भी गया चलती हैं। इसके बावजूद भी यहां सरकारी स्टैंड नहीं है। वहीं सार्वजनिक शौचालय भी नहीं है। जिससे यात्रियों को गंभीर समस्या से जूझना पड़ता है ।
बस स्टैंड बनाने का अभी तक नहीं मिला आदेश
इस संबंध में डुमरिया अंचल पदाधिकारी अरविंद कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि सरकारी बस स्टैंड बनाने का आदेश अभी तक नहीं मिला है। अगर आदेश आता है तो सरकारी भूमि को चिन्हित कर उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
प्रखंड में सरकारी बस स्टैंड बनाने की स्थानीय लोगों ने उठाई मांग
स्थानीय लोगों ने डुमरिया प्रखंड मुख्यालय के समीप एक सरकारी बस स्टैंड बनाने की मांग की है। डुमरिया के समाजसेवी जैदी खां, भागवत यादव, रामचंद्र यादव, प्रवक्ता परवेज खान, संतन सिंह, राजकुमार मेहता, श्याम सुंदर मांझी, विजय प्रसाद, नौशाद खान सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने कहा है कि स्टैंड नहीं रहने से और दुर्घटना की आशंका है। शौचालय के साथ स्टैंड बनाया जाए। लोगों ने कहा कि बस स्टैंड नहीं होने के कारण यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी होती है।

