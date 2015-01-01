पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी चर्चा:रामगढ़ में 5 साल बाद फिर समाजवाद का लहराया परचम

दुर्गावतीएक घंटा पहले
  • यहां के चुनाव या तो जगदानंद को जिताने के लिए होते हैं या फिर हराने के लिए
  • राजद ने तीन सीटों पर जमाया कब्जा

रामगढ़ विधानसभा में 5 साल बाद एक बार फिर समाजवाद का परचम फहराया है। यह अलग बात है कि मतगणना के शुरुआती फासला 8000 से 4000 मतों के अंतराल पर था। मतगणना के आखिरी दौर में राजद ने बढ़त लिया।

और यही कारण है कि रामगढ़ से राजद आखिरी दौर में महज 189 मतों से बसपा को पराजित किया। रामगढ़ विधानसभा से राजा को 58083 मत मिले तो वहीं बसपा को 57894 और भाजपा को महज 56084 मत मिला। ऐसे में 189 मतों से राजद को जीत मिली। बहरहाल विधानसभा के भीतर लंबे समय से एक बड़ा फैक्टर जगदानंद सिंह रहे हैं।

जनता उन्हें ‘बिजुरिया बाबा’ कहती रही है। ऐसा देखा-सुना जाता रहा है कि लालू प्रसाद के राज में भले ही बिहार के भीतर बिजली की हालत खस्ताहाल रही हो,लेकिन यहां रहती थी। पटवन का पानी भी खेतों तक पहुंचता रहा। यहां की राजनीति के केंद्र में ट्रांसफॉर्मर और उसका तेल रहा।

राजनीतिक भाषा में कहें तो लंबे समय से यहां के चुनाव या तो जगदानंद को जिताने के लिए होते हैं या फिर हराने के लिए। 80 के दशक से ही यहां से नेतृत्व जगदानंद ही करते रहे हैं। राजद की सरकार में अहम मंत्रालयों को संभाला। साथ ही लालू प्रसाद के चारा घोटाले मामले में सजायाफ्ता होने के दौरान प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर सरकार भी चलाते रहे।

2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में पहली बार रामगढ़ में भगवा लहराया था

2005 में भले ही नीतीश कुमार सरकार में चले आए हों लेकिन साल (2004-2005 विधानसभा चुनाव) में जगदानंद ने ही जनता का भरोसा जीता। इतना ही नहीं साल 2009 के लोकसभा में बक्सर लोकसभा (रामगढ़ शामिल) का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के दौरान भी इस विधानसभा पर राजद का ही कब्जा रहा।

साल 2009 के उपचुनाव में राजद के टिकट पर अम्बिका यादव जीते और अगली बार (2010 के विधानसभा चुनाव) में जगदानंद सिंह के बेटे (सुधाकर सिंह) के भाजपा का दामन थाम लेने के बावजूद भी यहां से राजद का ही परचम लहराया, और सुधाकर सिंह के साथ ही जद (यू) के बागी उम्मीदवार अशोक कुमार सिंह (निर्दल) चुनाव हार गए जबकि 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में पहली बार रामगढ़ में भगवा लहरा और भाजपा के अशोक सिंह राजद के अंबिका यादव को तब करीब 5800 मतों से हराया था इस बार चुनाव में रामगढ़ में मतगणना के आखिरी चक्र तक त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला रहा, लेकिन आखिरकार राजद ने 189 मतों से इस सीट पर कब्जा जमा लिया।

