हादसा:पशु लदा ट्रक बिहार की सीमा में पोल से टकराई, 10 मवेशी मरे

दुर्गावतीएक घंटा पहले
  • दुर्गावती के खजुरा गांव के हाईवे किनारे हुआ हादसा, पशु तस्करी का मामला

यूपी से बिहार के रास्ते बंगाल के लिए मवेशियों की तस्करी कोई नई बात नहीं है अक्सर पुलिस पशु तस्करों को पकड़ती है जेल भेजती है। फिर भी पशु तस्करी का धंधा कभी मंदा नहीं पड़ता। शनिवार तड़के मवेशियों से भरा एक ट्रक बिहार सीमा में आ रहा था।

तभी यूपी पुलिस नौबतपुर में पीछा करना शुरू की, लेकिन तेज रफ्तार पशु लदा ट्रक बिहार सीमा में प्रवेश कर गया और तेजी से आगे भागने के चक्कर में खजुरा गांव के समीप नेशनल हाईवे 2 के किनारे लगे ट्रांसफार्मर पोल से टकरा गया। इस हादसे में 10 जानवरो की मौत हो गई।

बाकी बचे 12 मवेशियों को दुर्गावती पुलिस ने स्थानीय मेला में रखवाली के लिए सुपुर्द कर दिया। मौके पर मौजूद प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि एक ट्रक जिस पर 22 मवेशी लदे थे जिसमें 10 साढ़ और 12 बैल थे जो यूपी के तरफ से आ रहा था ट्रक के पीछे यूपी पुलिस की गाड़ी थी।

लेकिन जैसे ही मवेशियों से भरा ट्रक बिहार सीमा में प्रवेश किया यूपी पुलिस पीछे लौट गई लेकिन ट्रक चालक समझ नहीं पाया और उसी रफ्तार में अपनी गाड़ी बिहार सीमा में भी भगाने लगा। जैसे ही खजुरा गांव के समीप पहुंच नेशनल हाईवे मुख्य सड़क पर चढ़ने की कोशिश की इसके पहले हाईवे के किनारे लगे ट्रांसफार्मर में टकरा गया।
ट्रांसफार्मर सड़क पर गिरा व पुल झुक गया
गनीमत इस बात की रही कि जिस वक्त यह हादसा हुआ उस वक्त बिजली कटी हुई थी नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा होता। एक तो ट्रक पर लदे सारे मवेशी बिजली की आगोश में आने से झुलस कर मर जाते तो दूसरी तरफ ट्रक चालक और सह चालक भी इस हादसे का शिकार होते। घटना के बाद मौके से ट्रक चालक खलासी और पशु तस्कर फरार हो गए।

स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना दी पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जिंदा बचे जानवरों को पास के मेले को सुपुर्द किया और जानवरों गड्ढा खोदकर उसमें दफनाने की प्रक्रिया कर रही थी। आपको बता दें कि बिहार से यूपी के रास्ते कानपुर के लिए तो दूसरी तरफ यूपी से बिहार के रास्ते बंगाल और बांग्लादेश तक पशु तस्करों का एक लंबा नेटवर्क है।

