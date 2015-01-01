पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली पर कुम्हारों को नुकसान:चाइनीज दीयाें की चमक से कुम्हार हो रहे बदहाल

दुर्गावती4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चाक चलाता कुम्हार।
  • चाइना के समानों की चमक में कुम्हार अपने वजूद को खोते जा रहे है

दीवाली के मौके पर जिस तरह से चिराग तले हमेशा अंधेरा ही होता है, ठीक उसी तरह हजारों-लाखों लोगों के घरों को दियों की रौशनी से रौशन करने वाले कुम्हार का घर अंधेरे में डूबा हुआ है।क्योंकि चाइना समानों की चमक में कुम्हार अपने वजूद को खोते जा रहे है। हर साल उन्हें दीपों के त्योहार दिवाली में इस अंधेरे को दूर करने की एक किरण नजर आती है, लेकिन समय के साथ-साथ हाईटेक सेलिब्रेशन के चलते ये एक किरण भी बोझिल होती जा रही है।

इस दीवाली पर लोगों ने अपनी राय देते हुए कहा कि देश में चाइना निर्मित प्रोडक्टों पर सरकार को रोक लगाना चाहिए और दिवाली को पारंपरिक तरीके से दीपों को जलाकर मनाना चाहिए। दिया से दिवाली मनाने के लिए लोगों को आगे आना चाहिए। ताकि कुम्हारों के घर भी रौशनी हो सके। कुम्हारों के लिए चाइनीज मोमबत्ती व झालर ने बेड़ा गर्त किया।

जिससे भुखमरी के कगार पर जीवन यापन करने को मजबूर है। अपनी पहचान के लिए तरस रहे है। इस बार की दीवाली में लोगों ने कहा कि सरकार को चाहिए कि देश का विरोध करने वाले पाकिस्तान और चाइना के प्रोडक्ट का आयात बंद करा दें। बता दें कि दीवाली में मिट्टी के भगवान गणेश, लक्ष्मी की पूजा होती है। पूजन करने के बाद उनका विसर्जन भी होता है।

चाइनीज झालर व मोमबत्ती ने कब्जा कर लिया

लोगों की मानें तो जितनी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है, उसके हिसाब से मेहनताना नहीं मिलता है। दीपावली में दिया का धंधा भी मंदा हो गया है। इस पर चाइनीज झालर व मोमबत्ती ने कब्जा कर लिया है। इस व्यवसाय से ताल्लुक रखने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि मेहनत जिस तरह से करनी पड़ती है, उसके अनुसार 100 रुपए की भी इनकम नहीं हो पाती है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक जब रेल मंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव थे तब रेलवे में कुल्हड़ की सप्लाई का आदेश दिया था। उनके हटने के बाद से फिर से प्लास्टिक के गिलास का प्रचलन बढ़ गया। जिससे हम कुम्हारों को गुजारा करना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें