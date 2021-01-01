पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:मुुखिया के कार्यालय में ही उसके मुंशी की ईंट-पत्थर से कूच-कूचकर हत्या

  • आक्रोशित लोगों ने पटना-गया राेड को पांच घंटे किया जाम

अपराधियों ने बैरिया कर्णपुरा के मुखिया रामनाथ यादव के निजी मुंशी 19 वर्षीय रविकांत कुमार को ईंट-पत्थर से कूच-कूचकर मार डाला। इसके बाद शव को मुखिया के निजी कार्यालय में ही छोड़कर फरार हो गए। हत्या से आक्रोशित लोग सड़क पर उतर गए और पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क काे जाम कर दिया।

डीएसपी संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक की मां सुधा देवी के बयान पर मुखिया रामनाथ यादव और उसके सहयोगी सन्नी कुमार के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस प्रेम प्रसंग समेत अन्य बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है। मृतक के मोबाइल की सीडीआर और कार्यालय के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जा रही है।

एफएसएल टीम ने घटनास्थल से साक्ष्य इकट्ठा किया। पूछताछ के लिए रविकांत के एक सहकर्मी को हिरासत में लिया गया है। नामजद आरोपी फरार हैं। मृतक के भाई सन्नी कुमार ने बताया कि एक दिन पहले रविकांत का मोबाइल मुखिया रामनाथ यादव और उसके कर्मी सन्नी कुमार ने छीन लिया था।

मोबाइल देने के बहाने रामनाथ और सन्नी ने रविवार शाम 7 बजे कार्यालय पर बुलाया था। वहां जाने पर मुखिया और उसके सहयोगियों ने मिलकर मेरे भाई की ईंट-पत्थर से कूच-कूचकर हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद गला भी रेतने का प्रयास किया गया। हालांकि पुलिस गला रेतने की बात से इनकार कर रही है।

प्रेम प्रसंग की चर्चा : शव देख दाई ने मचाया शोर
सोमवार सुबह झाड़ू-पोंछा करने दाई कार्यालय पहुंची। उसने फर्श पर खून से लथपथ रविकांत का शव देखकर शोर मचाया। उधर रात से ही रविकांत की तलाश कर रहे उसके परिजन मुखिया के कार्यालय पहुंच गए। हत्या से आक्रोशित लोग पटना-गया सड़क को जाम कर आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग और आश्रित को उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग कर रहे थे।

ग्रामीण ने इस हत्या को प्रेम प्रसंग से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं। अक्सर रविकांत किसी लड़की से मोबाइल पर बातें करता था, जिसका उसका सहयोगी सन्नी विरोध करता था। इसी बात को लेकर एक माह पहले रविकांत को नौकरी से हटा दिया गया था। एक वर्ष से वह मुखिया के यहां मुंशी का काम कर रहा था।

