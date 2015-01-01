पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन ने नौशहरा मोड़ के समीप साहोबीघा के युवक को रौंदा, रोड जाम

घोसी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

घोसी- हुलासगंज मुख्य सड़क पर बुधवार की सुबह नौशहरा मोड़ के समीप सड़क दुर्घटना में एक अठारह वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई। हालांकि मौत दुर्घटना से हुई या अन्य कारणों से इसका कोई स्पष्ट प्रमाण संवाद प्रेषण तक नहीं मिला है लेकिन हालात को देखकर लोग दुर्घटना की ही आशंका जता रहे थे।

युवक के सड़ पर लहु-लुहान अवस्था में शव को देखने के बाद आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने जहानाबाद-हुलासगंज मुख्य सड़क को जाम कर दिया। लोगों में युवक की मौत को लेकर आक्रोश था। सड़क पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों का कहना था कि वाहनो के रफ्तार को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस के पास कोई योजना नहीं है जिससे सड़क पर चल रहे लोगों की जिंदगी सुरक्षित नहीं है।

घटना के संबंध में आसपास के ग्रामीणों का बताना है कि सुबह होते ही गांव के कुछ युवक दौड़ने के लिए घर से बाहर निकले और कुछ ही दूर आगे सड़क पर खून से लथपथ एक युवक के शव पर नजर पड़ी।

खबर आग की तरह फैल गई गांव वालों के द्वारा इसकी सूचना स्थानीय प्रशासन को दी गई। सूचना पाकर बीडीओ अनुपम कुमार एवं प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर लोगों को समझाने बुझाने लगे।

घटना के बाद मृतक के परिजन व मौके मौजूद ग्रामीण ने सड़क को किया जाम

साहोबिगहा का युवक मंगलवार की शाम बच्चों के लिए घोसी किताब लाने निकला था शव की पहचान साहोबीघा गांव निवासी शक्ति कुमार के रूप में हुई। परिजनों के अनुसार वह मंगलवार की शाम बच्चों की किताब लाने घोसी बाजार गया था।

हालांकि शाम में घर नहीं लौटने से परिजनों की बेचैनी रात में ही बढ़ गई थी लेकिन उन्हें सुबह में घटना की सूचना मिली तो वे बदहवास घटना स्थल की ओर दौड़े। घटना के बाद मृतक के परिजन एवं घटनास्थल पर मौजूद आसपास के ग्रामीण मुख्य सड़क मार्ग को जाम कर प्रशासन से मदद की गुहार लगाने लगे।

इधर सूचना मिलते ही बीडीओ अनुपम कुमार ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए मृतक के परिजन को पारिवारिक लाभ के तहत आश्रितों को फटाफट बीस हजार रुपए का चेक सौंप दिया। बावजूद इसके लोग आपदा के तहत मिलने वाली राशि के लिए अंचलाधिकारी से गुहार लगाने लगे। अंचलाधिकारी अलका कुमारी ने पीड़ित परिवार को नियमानुसार मदद दिलाने का भरोसा दिया तब जाकर परिजनों एवं स्थानीय लोगों ने जाम को हटाया। उसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हेतु सदर अस्पताल भेजा।

ओवरटेक करने में पिकअप ने मोटरसाइकिल सवार को मारा धक्का , तीन युवक जख्मी

जहानाबाद

पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क पर बुधवार को मखदुमपुर पेट्रोल पंप के समीप एक पिकअप वैन ने मोटरसाइकिल सवार को धक्का मार दिया। धक्का लगने के बाद मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार तीनो लोग जख्मी हो गए।

जख्मी में मखदुमपुर टेहटा सरेन के शंभू कुमार, खटंगी के सतीश साव तथा सावन बीघा के रवि साव शामिल है। तीनों का सदर अस्पताल में इलाज कराया गया। तीनो रिश्ते में साला बहनोई है। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार तीनों मोटरसाइकिल सवार बुधवार को बराबर गए थे। लौटने के क्रम में जब वे मखदुमपुर पेट्रोल पंप के समीप पहुंचे तो ओवरटेक करने में एक पिकअप वैन ने उनकी मोटरसाइकिल में धक्का दे डाला, जिससे उसकी मोटरसाइकिल दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें