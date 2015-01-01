पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वादा:अंतिम पायदान पर जीवन बसर कर रहे लोगों का विकास उद्देश्य : रामबली

घोसी3 घंटे पहले
घोसी के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक रामबली यादव ने कहा कि समाज के अंतिम पायदान पर जीवन बसर कर रहे लोगों तक का सर्वांगीण विकास करना उनका मुख्य उद्देश्य है।कोरोना के संकट काल से उत्पन्न बेरोजगारी की समस्या को दूर करना हमारे मुख्य एजेंडे में शामिल है।अगर एनडीए की सरकार बनती है तो उनके द्वारा 19 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देने की घोषणा को अमलीजामा पहनाने तक हमारा संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।उन्होंने कहा कि पढ़ाई,कमाई एवं सिंचाई महागठबंधन के मुख्य चुनावी एजेंडा रहा है।इसको पुरा करने के लिए हर सम्भव कोशिश करूंगा। घोषी क्षेत्र में जो विद्यालय बंद किया गया है। उसे जल्द से जल्द शुरु करवाऊगा।

