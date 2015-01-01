पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:जदयू नेता व अधिकारी सहित कई लोग जख्मी

घोसी8 घंटे पहले
  • दो कारों के बीच टक्कर में बाल-बाल बचे सवार

घोसी-इस्लामपुर मुख्य सड़क पर मंगलवार की सुबह घोसी फाल के समीप विपरीत दिशा से आ रही दो कारों में सीधी और जबरदस्त टक्कर हो गयी लेकिन संयोगवश किसी प्रकार के जानमाल की क्षति नहीं हुई। घटना के संदर्भ में राहगीरों ने बताया कि पश्चिम की दिशा से अपने लेन में आ रही एक अल्टो कार को पूरब की दिशा से आ रही एक स्विफ्ट कार ने दाहिने आकर जबरदस्त ठोकर मार दी। इस दुर्घटना में अल्टो पर बैठे जदयू के नेता शमशाद आलम गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए और महमतपुर निवासी सुन्दर कुमार को भी हल्की चोटें आई।

वही स्विफ्ट कार पर बैठे काको प्रखंड में बिजली विभाग में जेई के पद पर कार्यरत अधिकारी को भी हल्की चोटें आई। हालांकि इस चक्कर में जान माल की क्षति तो नहीं हुई लेकिन दोनों कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि जिस तरह से दोनों कारें आपस में खतरनाक ढंग से भिड़ीं, उस लिहाज से नुकसान कुछ भी नहीं माना जा सकता। बाद में स्थानीय थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों कार को जब्त कर लिया है।

भाइयों के बीच संपत्ति विवाद में मारपीट
जहानाबाद| भेलावर ओपी के असिआवां गांव में चार भाईयों के बीच चले आ रहे संपत्ति विवाद ने मंगलवार को आखिरकार हिंसक संघर्ष का रूप ले लिया। नतीजतन मारपीट में दो भाई जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी में उमा शंकर पाठक एवं पप्पू पाठक का नाम शामिल है। दोनों का यहां सदर अस्पताल में इलाज कराया गया। जख्मी भाई ने दो अन्य भाइयों पर संपत्ति विवाद मे मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। संवाद प्रेषण तक पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी थी।

