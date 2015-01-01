पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:इलेवन स्टार ने सकलदेव मेमोरियल को 80 रनों से दी करारी शिकस्त, मोहित भास्कर मैन ऑफ द मैच

घोसी3 घंटे पहले
  • आज राज क्लब और श्रीराम क्लब के बीच होगा मुकाबला, खेलप्रेमियों की लग रही है काफी भीड़

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के लखावर उच्च विद्यालय खेल मैदान में जहानाबाद जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के तत्वावधान में खेले जा रहे सीनियर डिवीजन क्रिकेट लीग के दसवें मुकाबले में मंगलवार को इलेवन स्टार क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम ने सकलदेव मेमोरियल क्रिकेट क्लब को 80 रनों से करारी शिकस्त दी। इसके पहले सुबह सकलदेव टीम के कप्तान आफताब रौशन ने टॉस जीता और पहले गेंदबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करने आई इलेवन स्टार की टीम ने निर्धारित 40 ओवरों के खेल में 32.2 ओवरों में 180 रनों का सम्मान जनक स्कोर बना कर ऑल आउट हो गयी। टीम के लिए मोहित भास्कर ने 32 रन जबकि अनिल और मोहित ए औ डी ने 13-13 रनों का योगदान दिया।गेंदबाजी में सकलदेव मेमोरियल टीम की ओर से आदित्य झा,पंकज,और आदित्य कुमार को तीन-तीन विकेट जबकि आयुष को एक विकेट मिला।

181 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी सकलदेव मेमोरियल की टीम 30.2 ओवरों में 100 रन ही बना सकी। जिसमें पंकज ने 15, कृष्णा ने 13 जबकि आफताब और मिहिर ने 12-12 रन बनाए। गेंदबाजी में इलेवन स्टार टीम की ओर से मोहित और उज्जवल ने 3-3,अमन ने 2,जबकि अनिल और मोहित भास्कर ने 1-1 विकेट चटकाए। इलेवन स्टार टीम के मोहित भास्कर को उनके ऑल राउंड प्रदर्शन 32 रन और एक विकेट के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार जिलास्तरीय अंपायर श्रीकांत शर्मा और शशि सिंह द्वारा दिया गया। मैच में स्कोरर की भूमिका गुलशन ने निभाई। जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के संयुक्त सचिव डीके पाल ने बताया कि बुधवार को मैच राज क्रिकेट क्लब और श्री राम क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच सुबह नौ बजे से खेला जायेगा।

