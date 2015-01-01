पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:2546वां निर्वाण महोत्सव शुरू, कोरोना के कारण नहीं आये देशभर से जैन श्रद्धालु

गिरियक7 घंटे पहले
पावापुरी जैन मंदिर में पूजा करते मंत्री श्रवण कुमार।
  • पावापुरी में बिहार सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री ने किया महोत्सव का उद्घाटन

भगवान महावीर स्वामी की निर्वाण भूमि पावापुरी में 2546 वां निर्वाण महोत्सव शुरू हो गया। इस बार कोरोना को लेकर बाहर से जैन श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ नही जुटी है। महोत्सव का उद्घाटन मंत्री श्रवण कुमार ने किया। दिगम्बर जैन समाज के मीडिया प्रतिनिधि प्रवीण जैन ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर में प्रात: नित्य अभिषेक, पंचामृत अभिषेक, शांतिधारा, विशेष पूजन, ध्वजारोहण के साथ किया गया । दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर परिसर में मानस्तम्भ के समक्ष जैन ध्वजारोहण मंत्री श्रवण कुमार , बिहार स्टेट दिगम्बर जैन तीर्थ क्षेत्र कमिटी के उपाध्यक्ष अजय कुमार जैन, मानद मंत्री पराग जैन और महावीर आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान के प्राचार्य डॉ. पीके चौधरी ने किया। इस मौके पर मंत्री श्री कुमार ने कहा कि भगवान महावीर स्वामी के उपदेशों में विश्व की सभी समस्याओं का समाधान है। इसके बाद भगवान महावीर मूलवेदी मंदिर में मनोकामना सिद्धि विधान का आयोजन हुआ। इस मौके पर दिगम्बर जैन सिद्ध क्षेत्र के प्रबंधक अरुण कुमार जैन व पवन कुमार जैन , डीडीसी राकेश कुमार , एसडीएम संजय कुमार सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

