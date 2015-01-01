पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतनी क्रूरता क्यों:विम्स में ऑर्थो डॉक्टर की महिला से दबंगई

गिरियक4 घंटे पहले
जख्म दिखाती महिला।
  • पावापुरी मेडिकल कॉलेज में सफाई करने वाली महिला के घर नहीं लौटने पर परिजनों ने पुलिस को दी थी सूचना
  • चोरी का आरोप लगाकर महिला सफाईकर्मी को अगवा करने के बाद निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा गया पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर नवादा से किया बरामद

पावापुरी ओपी क्षेत्र स्थित विम्स में आएदिन डॉक्टरों की दबंगई सामने आ रही है। कभी मरीज के परिजन मारपीट का आरोप लगाते हैं तो कभी इलाज में लापरवाही का मामला सामने आता है। ताजा मामला एक डॉक्टर की दबंगई का आया है। डॉक्टर ने महिला सफाईकर्मी पर चोरी का आरोप लगा उसे अगवा कर उसकी पिटाई की। आरोपों के अनुसार महिला को नग्न कर पीटा गया। 24 घंटे बाद ओपी पुलिस ने नवादा जिले से सफाई कर्मी को बरामद किया। घटना के बाद उसके साथियों का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। सफाई कर्मियों ने सोमवार को विम्स और प्राचार्य आवास का घेराव का नारेबाजी की। आक्रोशित कर्मी मुख्य गेट को बंद कर हंगामा कर रहे थे। किसी भी मरीज या उनके परिजन के आने-जाने पर पाबंदी थी। इस दौरान मरीजों को लेकर आई कई एंबुलेंस भी लौट गई। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर आई पुलिस ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दे, सफाई कर्मियों को शांत कराया। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों ने केस का आवेदन थाने में दिया है।

हैवानियत : जंगल में नग्न कर पीटा, हत्या का भी प्रयास
बरामद महिला कर्मी ने खुलासा किया रविवार को हड्‌डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. ध्रुव कुमार अपने आवास से सात लाख रुपया चोरी का आरोप लगा उसे पकड़ लिया और मारपीट की। इसके बाद नजदीक के क्लिनिक से अपने सहयोगियों को बुला, उनका अपहरण कर लिया। बदमाश नवादा जिला के जंगल में ले गए। जहां कपड़े उतार पूरी रात उसकी पिटाई की गई। डंडे और धारदार हथियार से उसे जख्मी कर दिया गया। बदमाश उससे डॉक्टर के घर से चोरी का रुपया मांग रहे थे। जबकि, वह रोते हुए छोड़ने की मिन्नत करते हुए कह रही थी कि उसने चोरी नहीं की है। पूरी रात उसकी पिटाई की गई। पुलिस का दबाव बढ़ने पर उसे मुक्त किया गया।

मरीजों को ले पहुंची एंबुलेंस को भी लौटना पड़ा

सिलाव थाना अंतर्गत कराह गांव निवासी राजाराम रविदास की पत्नी सर्विला देवी दो वर्षों से विम्स में सफाईकर्मी का काम कर रही हैं। रविवार को महिला ड्यूटी के लिए आई, जिसके बाद घर नहीं लौटी। परिजन उसकी खोजबीन में जुटे थे। सुबह में परिजनों ने महिलाकर्मी के लापता होने की सूचना ओपी पुलिस को दी। जिसके बाद पुलिस के प्रयास से कर्मी को नवादा जिला के मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र से बरामद किया गया।

मारपीट से इनकार
डॉक्टर ध्रुव कुमार ने बताया कि अगवा कर महिला की पिटाई का आरोप गलत है। उन्होंने 7.5 लाख रुपया जमा किया था। जो चोरी हो गए। उन्होंने चोरी के बाबत महिला से पूछताछ की थी। चोरी के लिए महिला अपने रिश्तेदार के घर छिपाकर नवादा पहुंच गई। सफाईकर्मी ने चोरी की बात कबूल की है।

सेवा बेपटरी : इलाज से ज्यादा हंगामा के लिए कुख्यात
इन दिनों विम्स इलाज से ज्यादा हंगामा के लिए कुख्यात है। जिले के इकलौते मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में मरीज उन्नत तकनीक से इलाज की आस लिए आते हैं। यहां आने पर डॉक्टर और कर्मियो की हरकत से मरीज और उनके परिजनों को निराशा हाथ लगती है। उचित इलाज नहीं होने पर आएदिन यहां हंगामा होता है। इसे रोकने की जरूरत है।

फूटा साथियों का आक्रोश
चोरी के आरोप में साथी को अगवा व नग्न कर पिटाई के खुलासा के बाद सफाई कर्मचारी संघ का आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। सफाई कर्मियों ने विम्स और प्राचार्य आवास का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया। मुख्य गेट को बंद कर कर्मी बाहर बैठकर नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। मरीज और उनके परिजनों के आने-जाने पर पाबंदी थी। इस दौरान मरीजों को लेकर आई कई एंबुलेंस लौट गए। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर आई पुलिस ने सफाई कर्मियों को कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दे शांत कराया। संघ की अध्यक्ष प्रतिमा देवी ने बताया कि कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर सभी कर्मी उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे।
प्राचार्य ने बताया आपसी विवाद
प्राचार्य डॉ. पी.के. चौधरी ने डॉक्टर और सफाई कर्मी का व्यक्तिगत मामला बता विवाद से पल्ला झाड़ने का प्रयास किया। बताया कि चोरी की सूचना डॉक्टर ने उन्हें नहीं दी थी। न ही सफाई कर्मी ने उनसे मारपीट की शिकायत की है। दोनों का आपसी विवाद है।
जांचोपरांत की जाएगी कार्रवाई
ओपी प्रभारी चंचल कुमार ने बताया कि लापता की सूचना के बाद महिला को नवादा से बरामद किया गया। जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। सफाईकर्मी घटना की शिकायत दर्ज कराने महिला थाना गई हैं। महिला थानाध्यक्ष अनिता गुप्ता ने बताया कि जांचोपरांत पुलिस केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई करेगी।

