अपराध:हेलमेट लगाये बदमाशों ने ठेकेदार को किया प्रणाम फिर गोलियों से छलनी कर उतार दिया मौत के घाट

गिरियक42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक के होटल के पास जमा लोगों की भीड़।
  • पोखरपुर के समीप अपने लाइन होटल पर बैठे थे पूर्व एमएलसी कपिलदेव सिंह के भतीजे दिनेश सिंह, वहीं मारी गई गोली
  • हत्या के कारणों पर सस्पेंस, ठेकेदारी विवाद की चर्चा

गिरियक के पावापुरी ओपी अंतर्गत पोखरपुर गांव के समीप रविवार को बदमाशों ने गोलियों से छलनी कर होटल व्यवसायी सह ठेकेदार को मौत के घाट उतार दिया। व्यवसायी अपने होटल पर बैठे थे। उसी दौरान दो बाइक पर सवार हेलमेट लगाए चार बदमाश आएं और ठेकेदार को प्रणाम किया।

इसके बाद बदमाश ठेकेदार को निशाना कर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग करने लगे। तीन गोलियां लगने से व्यवसायी की जान चली गई। मृतक 55 वर्षीय दिनेश सिंह पूर्व एमएलसी सह पूर्व जिप अध्यक्ष कपिलदेव सिंह के भतीजे हैं। होटल में सौंदर्यीकरण का काम चल रहा था। जहां मौजूद मजदूरों ने बदमाशों को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया। हत्यारे फायरिंग करते हुए बाइक पर सवार हो बिहाशरीफ की ओर फरार हो गए। वारदात से गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने पोखरपुर गांव के समीप एनएच 20 को जाम कर दिया। इलाके की दुकानें स्वत: बंद हो गई।

आक्रोशित लोग प्रशासन विरोधी नारेबाजी करते हुए हत्यारों के त्वरित गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। एसपी निलेश कुमार, डीएसपी व थानाध्यक्ष दलबल के साथ आ गए। एसपी ने आक्रोशितों को त्वरित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दे शांत कराया। करीब दो घंटे बाद एनएच पर यातायात सुचारू हो सका। दिनेश सिंह ठेकेदारी के साथ पोखरपुर गांव के समीप रैन बसेरा नामक होटल चलाते थे। हत्या होटल में हुई। कारणों पर सस्पेंस बरकरार है। चर्चा है कि ठेकेदारी विवाद में घटना हुई। एसपी ने बताया कि पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। जल्द ही दोषियों की पहचान कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। पकड़ने का प्रयास किया तो फायरिंग करते भागे बदमाश, ग्रामीणों ने पोखरपुर के समीप एनएच 20 को जाम कर दिया दिया झांसा : एक गोली पेट में और दाे गोली पैर में मारी व्यवसायी अपने होटल में बैठ, बड़े पुत्र बिट्‌टू और मरकट्‌टा गांव निवासी रिटायर्ड शिक्षक तपेश्वर सिंह समेत अन्य के साथ बातचीत कर रहे थे। उसी दौरान दो बाइक पर सवार चार बदमाश वहां आ गए। सभी हेलमेट लगाए थे। दो बदमाश बाइक से नीचे उतरा, जबकि दो बाइक पर ही सवार रहा। एक ने पूछा कि दिनेश बाबू कौन हैं। वे खड़े हुए तो एक बदमाश ने प्रणाम किया इसके बाद उन पर गोलियों की बौछार कर दी। व्यवसायी को एक गोली पेट और दो पैर में में लगी। जिससे वह मौके पर गिर गए। फायरिंग करते भागे बदमाश होटल में सौंदर्यीकरण का काम चल रहा है। वहां मौजूद मजदूरों ने बदमाशों को खदेड़कर पकड़ने का प्रयास करते हुए उन पर ईंट-रोड़े फेंके। इसके बाद बदमाश फायरिंग करते हुए अपनी बाइक तक पहुंचे और सवार हो बिहारशरीफ की ओर ओर फरार हो गए। परिजन जख्मी व्यवसायी को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाएं। जहां डॉक्टर ने मौत की पुष्टि की। मौत का यकीन परिजनों को नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद ठेकेदार को पटना ले जाया गया। जहां निजी क्लिनिक के डॉक्टर ने फिर से मौत की पुष्टि की। तब परिवार को मौत का यकीन हुआ। वारदात के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जामकर किया हंगामा घटना के बाद आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। नारेबाजी करते हुए सड़क पर ग्रामीण बैठ गए। पूर्व से जाम से त्रस्त एनएच 20 पर रफ्तार पूरी तरह ठप हो गई। लोग पुलिस व प्रशासन विरोधी नारेबाजी कर रहे थे। हंगामा की सूचना पाकर एसपी दलबल के साथ आ गए। त्वरित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दे ग्रामीणों को शांत कराया गया। करीब दो घंटे बाद मार्ग पर यातायात सुचारू हो सका। मौत की पुष्टि के बाद ले गए पटना वारदात के बाद परिजन जख्मी को आनन-फानन में इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाएं। वाहन पर ही डॉक्टरों ने जख्मी की जांच कर उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। परिजन को मौत का यकीन नहीं हुआ। इस कारण बेहतर इलाज के लिए वे लोग पटना ले गए। जहां निजी क्लिनिक के डॉक्टर ने मौत की पुष्टि की। जांच : केस दर्ज नहीं पूछताछ के आधार पर पुलिस कर रही रेड वारदात के कारणों पर सस्पेंस बरकरार है। कुछ लोग ठेकेदारी विवाद में घटना की चर्चा कर रहे हैं। हंगामा कर रहे नागरिक कह रहे थे कि बदमाश बिहारशरीफ की ओर से आए थे, और उसी ओर फरार हुए। गिरियक थानाध्यक्ष नीरज कुमार संह ने बताया कि केस दर्ज नहीं हुआ है। पूछताछ के आधार पर पुलिस छापेमारी में जुट गई है। जाम नहीं होता तो शायद नहीं जाती जान एनएच 20 रविवार को पूरे दिन जाम रहा। दीपनगर के करगिल चौक के समीप महाजाम लगा था। करगिल चौक से मोरा तालाब तक वाहनों की कतारें लगी थी। गोली से जख्मी व्यवसायी को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया जा रहा था। उनकी गाड़ी जाम में फंस गई। इस कारण इलाज में देरी हुई। ग्रामीण चर्चा कर रहे हैं कि इलाज में देरी होने से अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव हो गया। जिससे उनकी जान चली गई। जाम नहीं होता तो, शायद उनकी जान बच सकती थी।

