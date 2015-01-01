पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:समीक्षा बैठक में सीएचसी मैनेजर के सामने आशा और एनएम में मारपीट

गोविंदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • गोविंदपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की घटना, मामला पहुंचा थाना

गोविंदपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सीएचसी मैनेजर अरविंद कुमार की अध्यक्षता में एनएम और आशा के साथ साप्ताहिक समीक्षात्मक बैठक की जा रही थी। बैठक में डॉक्टर शिशुपाल राव, डॉक्टर जफर इमाम, डब्ल्यूएचओ मॉनिटर सुदेश कुमार उपस्थित रहे। आशा और एनएम की बैठक में मैनेजर और डॉक्टरों के द्वारा बीते सप्ताह की जानकारी बारी बारी से ली जा रही थी। इस बीच बुधवारा पंचायत अंतर्गत मिस्रीचक की आशा कंजू देवी ने एनएम रेणु देवी के साथ नोकझोंक करते हुए मारपीट करने लगी।

मारपीट में रेणु देवी का होंठ कट गया व चैन टूट कर गिर गयी। वही कंजू देवी ने बताया कि मिश्रीचक की संजीदा खातून का प्रसव कराने गोविंदपुर सीएचसी लाया गया था। प्रसव नहीं होने के कारण महिला को नवादा रेफर कर दिया गया था किसी के द्वारा प्रसव महिला को रेणु देवी के बारे में बताया गया। रेणु देवी ने प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम में महिला का प्रसव कराया। महिला को बच्चे के साथ सुरक्षित घर भेज दिया गया था। 8 दिन के बाद सीएचसी में साप्ताहिक समीक्षात्मक बैठक में एनएम और आशा के बीच प्रसव को लेकर नोकझोंक हो रही थी सामने बैठे हॉस्पिटल मैनेजर अरविंद कुमार मुख दर्शक बनकर देखते रहे। देखते ही देखते दोनों के बीच मामला बढ़ता चला गया और मारपीट होने लगा। मारपीट को देख रहे मैनेजर ने मध्यस्था कर कर रही छुड़ाया। एमएम रेणु देवी ने थाने पहुंचकर आशा कंजू देवी और हॉस्पिटल मैनेजर अरविंद कुमार के विरुद्ध शिकायत करते हुए जान की की गुहार लगाई। सीएचसी प्रभारी को पैरालाइसिस मार देने के कारण बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे।

