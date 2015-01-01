पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंध्याकरण:डाॅक्टर ने किया 9 का बंध्याकरण, मैनेजर बता रहे 15

गोविंदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • गोविंदपुर एपीएचसी में गड़बड़झाला,मरीजों ने कहा - ऑपरेशन के 5-6 घंटे बाद चाय तक भी नहीं मिली

गोविंदपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में गुरुवार को नौ महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण किया गया। ऑपरेशन के बाद देखरेख की व्यवस्था में लापरवाही सामने आई जहां मरीजों ने अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर ध्यान नहीं देने का आरोप लगाया। सबसे हैरान कर देने वाली बात यह है कि ऑपरेशन करने वाले अस्पताल के चिकित्सक 9 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन की बात कर रहे हैं, जबकि अस्पताल के प्रबंधक 15 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन की बात कह रहे हैं। ऐसे में कौन सच्चा और कौन झूठा है बताना मुश्किल है। मरीजों का ऑपरेशन करने वाले डॉ. शिशुपाल राव ने बताया कि प्रखंड अंतर्गत विभिन्न जगहों से आई कुल 9 महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण किया गया। सभी को दवाई से लेकर सारी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराया गया। इधर, महिलाओं ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन सुचारू तरीके से किया गया, लेकिन 5 घंटे बीत जाने के बावजूद भी कुछ खाने-पीने के लिए नहीं दिया गया। सुबह में परिजनों के आने के बाद नास्ता का प्रबंध हो पाया। लेकिन सीएचसी मैनेजर के द्वारा भोजन-नास्ता का प्रबंध नहीं कराया गया। सुनीता देवी, अंकित देवी, कमोदवा देवी आदि के परिजनों ने बताया कि अापरेशन के बाद मरीजों को किसी तरह कि सुविधा नहीं दी गई।
डॉक्टर करें 9 का हुआ बंध्याकरण मैनेजर बोले 15 का हुआ: हॉस्पिटल मैनेजर अरविंद कुमार ने बताया कि 15 महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण किया गया। सभी महिलाओं को अॉपरेशन के बाद हर आवश्यक सरकारी सुविधा मुहैया कराई गई। शुक्रवार को सभी महिलाएं को स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कर अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दिया गया। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि ऑपरेशन करने वाले चिकित्सक 9 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन की बात कह रहे हैं और अस्पताल के मैनेजर 15 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन की बात कह रहे हैं। इससे साफ जाहिर होता है कि गोविंदपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में किस तरह का कार्य हो रहा है और मैनेजमेंट में कितना उलट फेर हो रहा है।

