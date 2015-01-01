पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:युगल जोड़ों ने मंदिर में रचाई दहेजमुक्त शादी

  • गोह प्रखंड के देवकुंड शिव मंदिर में गया जिले के रहने वाले युवक व युवती ने की शादी

दहेज उन्मूलन को लेकर चलाए जा रहे अभियान का सार्थक प्रभाव जमीन पर दिखने लगा है। कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा मंगलवार की रात गोह प्रखंड क्षेत्र के देवकुंड शिव मंदिर में देखने को मिला । जहां अरवल जिले के करपी प्रखंड के बीडीओ प्रभाकर कुमार व शहर तेलपा ओपी थानाध्यक्ष संजीत कुमार के विशेष पहल पर गया जिले के परैया प्रखंड के मंझियावां निवासी मुकेश कुमार के पुत्र शशि कुमार ने उसी जिले के डुमरिया प्रखंड के बसडीहा गांव निवासी अरविंद प्रसाद की पुत्री सोनी कुमारी से शादी रचाई।

इस मौके पर दोनों पक्षों के परिजनों के साथ-साथ बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण भी मौजूद रहे। युवक शशि कुमार करपी प्रखंड में ऑपरेटर के पद पर कार्यरत है। इस मौके पर देवकुंड थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार सिंह, एसआई शशिभूषण झा, समाजसेवी गिरीश शर्मा, महेंद्रा एजेंसी संचालक सतीश कुमार, मुखिया साकेत बिहारी, आशुतोष मिश्रा, राधेश्याम शर्मा, मंटू शर्मा सहित दर्जनों लोग मौजूद रहे।

दहेज प्रथा समाज को कर रहा खोखला
शादी में अग्रणी भूमिका निभा रहे करपी बीडीओ व शहर तेलपा थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि घर में यदि शादी रचाते तो यह संदेश घर के आसपास तक ही सीमित रह जाता। हमारा उद्देश्य शादी के साथ-साथ समाज के उनलोगों को यह संदेश देना है कि शादी में फिजुल खर्ची न करते हुए सामान्य समारोह में ही करें तो बेहतर होगा। शादी विवाह में ज्यादा खर्च होने के कारण ही दहेज प्रथा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। लड़का पक्ष के लोग दिखावे में अधिक खर्च करना चाहते हैं।

पिता को ना बेचना पड़ेगा जमीन व ना लेना होगा कर्ज
इस तरह से शादी कर रहे शशि से जब पूछा गया कि मंदिर में बिना मुहुर्त की शादी क्यों रचा रहे हो तो। उसने जो कुछ भी कहा वह सरकार के दहेज उन्मूलन अभियान की जमीनी सफलता को उजागर करने के लिए काफी था। वैवाहिक बंधन में बंध रही सोनी भी इस शादी से काफी खुश थी। उसका कहना था कि जब इस तरह की शादियां होगी तो किसी पिता को अपनी बेटी की शादी के लिए जमीन बेचने या कर्ज लेने की नौबत नहीं आएगी। दहेज समाप्त हो जाने से लड़कियों का सम्मान भी परिवार में बढ़ जाएगा।

