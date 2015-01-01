पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साफ-सफाई:गोह में समाजसेवियों व छात्र नेताओं ने की छठ घाट की साफ-सफाई

गोह2 घंटे पहले
गोह प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित सभी गांवों के छोटे-बड़े छठ घाट तथा पहुंच पथ को दुरुस्त करने के काम में स्थानीय सामाजिक संगठन व स्वयंसेवी संस्था पूरे शिद्दत से जुट गए हैं। विशेषकर मुख्यालय स्थित प्राचीन पोखरा में गोह मुखिया सुनीता देवी व पैक्स अध्यक्ष मुकेश पांडेय के नेतृत्व में साफ सफाई अभियान के साथ घाट निर्माण कार्य किया गया।

देवहरा नदी घाट में दधपी मुखिया प्रतिनिधि दिलीप सिंह उर्फ लड्डू व समाजसेवी राजीव मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में पहुंचपथ नदी तट को छठव्रती के अर्घ्य देने के लिए सीढ़ियों का निर्माण करने में विगत दो दिनों से स्थानीय कार्यकर्त्ताओं के साथ दिनरात एक किए हुए हैं। घाट व पहुंचपथ को दुरुस्त करने के लिए जेसीबी उपलब्ध कराया है।

वहीं प्रखंड क्षेत्र के ऐतिहासिक स्थल देवकुंड धाम में अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद नगर इकाई देवकुंड के छात्र नेता गौरव मिश्रा, अमरजीत कुमार व संजय कुमार के अगुवाई में दर्जनों छात्रों ने सहस्र धारा कुंड घाट की सफाई की छठव्रतियों की घाट पर सारी जरूरत की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने में लगे हुए हैं। पूजा कमेटी अध्यक्ष नवलेश श्रीवास्तव के देख रेख में कुंड के पूर्व दिशा में बारकेटिंग के साथ साथ सफाई व मोरम भराई कार्य में किया गया है।

