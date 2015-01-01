पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन:अज्ञात अपराधियों की पिटाई से जख्मी वृद्ध महिला की इलाज के दौरान मौत

गोह/बिहार2 घंटे पहले
आगजनी करते आक्रोशित परिजन
  • थाना क्षेत्र के तुलसी बिगहा गांव का मामला, 3 घंटे तक सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन

अज्ञात अपराधियों की पिटाई से गंभीर जख्मी हुई वृद्ध महिला की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृतका 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला गंगिया देवी गोह थाना क्षेत्र के तुलसी बिगहा गांव की रहने वाली थी। वृद्ध महिला की मौत के बाद अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी व मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर परिजनों ने अहले सुबह गोह स्थित जगपति चौक पर शव रखकर सड़क जाम कर दिया।

लगभग तीन घंटे तक सड़क जाम कर परिजनों ने प्रदर्शन किया। सड़क जाम के कारण चौक के चारो तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। जिससे लोगों को आवागमन करने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

अधिकारियों के नहीं पहुंचने पर गुस्साए परिजनों ने किया हंगामा : सड़क जाम करने के बाद लगभग तीन घंटे तक मौके पर कोई स्थानीय अधिकारी नहीं पहुंचे। जिससे परिजनों व लोगों का गुस्सा और फुट गया। जिसके बाद आक्रोशित परिजनों व लोगों ने सड़क पर टायर जलाकर आगजनी की। वहीं जमकर स्थानीय प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी किया। जिसकी सूचना पाकर गोह थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं थे।

लोग स्थानीय प्रशासन को बुलवाने की मांग पर अड़े हुए थे। लोगों को आक्रोशित होते देख थानाध्यक्ष ने आश्वासन दिया कि जो भी उनकी मांग है। उससे वरीय अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जाएगा। उनलोगों की मांग को पूरी की जाएगी। जिसके बाद लोग माने और सड़क से जाम हटाया।

मुआवजे व आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर परिजनों ने आगजनी भी की

मृतका वृद्ध महिला के पिटाई मामले में सोमवार को ही एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई थी, लेकिन 24 घंटे बितने के बाद भी पुलिस को कोई सुराग नहीं मिल रहा है। जिससे लोगों में आक्रोश देखने को मिल रहा है।

इसके साथ-साथ वृद्ध महिला के परिजनों का कहना है कि उसकी किसी से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं थी, लेकिन फिर भी अपराधियों ने उसे बेरहमी से पीटा है। जिससे उसकी मौत हुई है। परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने जल्द से जल्द अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। वृद्ध महिला के मौत के बाद उसके घर में कोहराम मचा हुआ है।

जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

मृतका वृद्ध महिला प्रतिदिन की तरह सोमवार की दोपहर भैंस चराने तुलसी बिगहा बधार के झुंड गोरया स्थित नहर के पास गई थी। वह प्रतिदिन अंधेरा होने से पहले ही वापस घर लौट आती थी, लेकिन सोमवार को वह घर नहीं लौटी। जिसके बाद उसका बड़ा बेटा कुछ ग्रामीणों के साथ ढुंढते हुए नहर की ओर गया। जहां देखा कि जमीन पर खून का धब्बा है।

वहीं थोड़ी दूर आगे बढ़ा तो खून से सना एक लाठी का डंडा मिला। वहीं कराहने की आवाज सुनाई दी। जहां देखा की उसकी मां गंभीर जख्मी पड़ हुई है और दर्द से कराह है। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों के मदद से तत्काल उसे इलाज के लिए गोह पीएचसी ले गया।

प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद उसे मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज गया रेफर कर दिया गया। यहां से भी डॉक्टरों ने उसे पटना रेफर कर दिया, लेकिन आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर होने के कारण उसे पटना नहीं ले जा पाए। सोमवार की रात मौत हो गई।

