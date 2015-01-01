पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:24 घंटे में 14 मरीज आए सामने, दो दिन में 27 मिले

गोपालगंज37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 541 9, एक की हालत गंभीर, लापरवाही से बढ़ सकता है संक्रमण

शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 14 नए मरीज सामने आए । इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवां चुके है। नए मरीज में एक मरीज की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।जिनका इलाज पटना में चल रहा है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 92रह गई है।वहीं अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 4 सौ 19पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले। जांच का दायरा बढ़ा: जिन जगहों से मरीज मिल रहे है। वहां पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच का दायर बढ़ा दिया है।जिले के आठ प्रखंड ऐसे है जहां कुछ दिनों से एक भी नए मामले सामने नहींं आए है। नवंबर माह में जांच का दायरा और बढ़ा दिया गया है।जिन इलाकों से मरीज मिल रहे है।वहां पर ज्यादा जांच की जा रही है।भोरे प्रखंड में दस दिन भी कोई नया केस सामने नहींं आया है। भोरे अभी भी कंटेनमेंट जोन बना हुआ है।

रिकवरी रेट पहुंचा 98 प्रतिशत के पार
नवंबर माह में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा औसतन प्रत्येक दिन पांच के आसपास बना हुआ है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त होने वालों का आंकड़ा 98 प्रतिशत को पार कर गया है।

