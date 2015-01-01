पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:कोरोना के मिले 15 नए मरीज,पटना में इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोना के15 नए मरीज सामने आए।वहीं एक मरीज की पटना में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। जिले में मृतकों की संख्या अब14 हो गई है। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 8सौ 5पर पहुंच गया है। अभी एक मरीज की हालत और गंभीर बनी हुई है।

जिसका इलाज पटना में चल रहा है। राहत की बात यह है कि जितने मरीज सामने आ रहे है।उससे चार गुणा ज्यादा ठीक हो रहे है। जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में अब130हो गई है।

मरने वाला व्यक्ति सुगर का मरीज
कोरोना से जिनकी मौत हुई हैं वह पहले से सुगर और बीपी के मरीज थे। एक माह पहले उन्हें इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर किया गया था।जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले।

चार हजार लोगों की हुई जांच
सीएस ने कहा कि इस बीमारी से बचने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी समझदारी है। लोग जब भी बाहर निकले मास्क जरूर पहनें इस बीमारी को लेकर लोग तनिक भी लापरवाही नहीं बरते।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 4हजार लोगों का कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 4कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में वर्तमान समय में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले 130है। वहीं जो मरीज है वह तेजी से स्वस्थ्य हो रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें