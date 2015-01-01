पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा:दूसरी पाली में 949 परीक्षार्थी में 251 उपस्थित

गोपालगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • वनरक्षी पद के लिए जिले के दो केंद्रों पर संपन्न हुई केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद की परीक्षा

केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद (सिपाही भर्ती) द्वारा पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिर्वतन विभाग, बिहार सरकार में वनरक्षी, पद पर नियुक्ति के लिए शहर के दो परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा हुई। बुधवार को हुई परीक्षा में पहली पाली में एसएस बालिका हाई स्कूल में 3372 परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा थी।

इसके लिए शहर के कमला राय कॉलेज तथा एसएस बालिका हाई स्कूल को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया था। परीक्षा दो पालियों हुई जिसमें दूसरी पाली में 949 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में उपस्थित हुए तथा 251 अनुपस्थित पाए गए।

वहीं इस परीक्षा में कमला राय में पहली पाली में 1172 परीक्षार्थियाें की परीक्षा थी जिसमें 911 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए तथा 261 अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा में 1171छात्रों की परीक्षा थी। जिसमें 902 छात्रों ने परीक्षा दी तथा 269 अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हो गई।

मोबाइल व इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान ले जाने पर रही पाबंदी

परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश के दौरान सघन जांच की जा रही थी। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को कक्ष में मोबाइल फोन, कैलकुलेटर, ब्लूटूथ, वाईफाई गैजेट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक पेन, पेजर इत्यादि जैसी सामग्री व्हाइटनर, इरेजर एवं ब्लेड जैसी सामग्री ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी।

कोविड संक्रमण का रखा गया ख्याल| कोविड-19 के संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेसिंग, परीक्षा हॉल एवं शौचालयों का सैनिटाइजेशन, थर्मल स्कैनिंग, अभ्यर्थियों को प्रवेश गेट पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए सुरक्षित प्रवेश एवं सीधे परीक्षा कक्ष तक पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था की गई थी।

200 मीटर के दायरे में लागू की गई थी धारा 144

परीक्षा केन्द्रों के 200 मीटर की दूरी तक अनुमंडल दण्डाधिकारी उपेंद्र कुमार पाल के द्वारा धारा 144 दप्रसं लागू की गई थी। परीक्षा के लिए वरीय अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां भी दौड़ती रही। परीक्षा का संचालन स्वच्छ एवं कदाचार मुक्त वातावरण में सम्पन्न हो गई।

