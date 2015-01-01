पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:48 घंटे में मिले कोरोना के 26 नए मरीज

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5520,स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लापरवाही नहीं करने की अपील की

जिले में कोरोना का रफ्तार दो दिनों से तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।48 घंटे में 26 नए मरीज मिले है। शनिवार को 26 नए मरीज सामने आए है।इसके साथ ही रिकवरी रेट में भी 2 प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है।चिंता की बात यह है कि दो मरीज गंभीर है।जिन्हें इलाज के लिए पटना भेजा गया है। वहीं राहत यह है कि जितने मरीज मिल रहे है उससे ज्यादा लोग ठीक भी हो रहे है। इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवां चुके है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 142रह गई है।वहीं संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 5 सौ 20पर पहुंच गया है। सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले।
लापरवाही पड़ जाएगी भारी, अपनी जिम्मेवारी को सभी समझे : स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि इस बीमारी को लेकर लोग तनिक भी लापरवाही नहीं बरते।जागरूकता ही इससे बचाव का सबसे बेहतर उपाय है।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 3हजार लोगों का कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 26 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में वर्तमान समय में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले 130 है। वहीं जो मरीज है वह तेजी से स्वस्थ्य हो रहे हैं।

रिकवरी रेट 96 प्रतिशत पर पहुंचा
कुछ दिनों से रिकवरी रेट 98 के पार पहुंच गया था।लेकिन तेजी से बढ़े मरीजों की संख्या से रिकवरी रेट में भी दो प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है।

