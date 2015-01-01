पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:कोरोना के मिले 26 नए मरीज,दो की हालत गंभीर

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5 4 94 ,स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने लापरवाही नहीं करने की अपील की

जिले में कोरोना का रफ्तार दो दिनों से तेजी से बढ़ रहा है।दो दिन में ही कोरोना ने लगभग अपना अर्ध शतक लगा दिया।गुरुवार को 26 नए मरीज सामने आए है।इसके साथ ही रिकवरी रेट में भी 2 प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है।चिंता की बात यह है कि दो मरीज गंभीर है।जिन्हें इलाज के लिए पटना भेजा गया है। वहीं राहत यह है कि जितने मरीज मिल रहे है उससे ज्यादा लोग ठीक भी हो रहे है। इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवां चुके है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 130रह गई है।

वहीं संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 4 सौ 94पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि इस बीमारी को लेकर लोग तनिक भी लापरवाही नहीं बरते।जागरूकता ही इससे बचाव का सबसे बेहतर उपाय है।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 3हजार लोगों का कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 26 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में वर्तमान समय में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले 130 है। वहीं जो मरीज है वह तेजी से स्वस्थ्य हो रहे हैं।

आने वाले दिनों में बढ़ जाएगी सख्ती
दो दिनों से जिस तरह से मरीज मिल रहे हैं यह चिंता की बात है। लापरवाही बढ़ेगा तो जिला प्रशासन सख्ती बढ़ा देगा।मरीज कम मिलने के बाद लोग काफी लापरवाह हो गए है।जिले के आठ प्रखंड ऐसे है जहां कुछ दिनों से एक भी नए मामले सामने नहीं आए है। नवंबर माह में जांच का दायरा और बढ़ा दिया गया है।जिन इलाकों से मरीज मिल रहे है।वहां पर ज्यादा जांच की जा रही है।

रिकवरी रेट पहुंची 96% पर पहुंचा
कुछ दिनों से रिकवरी रेट 98 के पार पहुंच गया था।लेकिन तेजी से बढ़े मरीजों की संख्या से रिकवरी रेट में भी दो प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त होने वालों का आंकड़ा 96 प्रतिशत पर आ गया है।

