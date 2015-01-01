पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दबंगई:खेत में ट्रैक्टर लेे जाने से मना किया तो 3 को रौंदा, चालक फरार, लोगों ने घेरा चालक का घर, दो किसानों की जान गई

गोपालगंज / बिहारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खेत में ट्रैक्टर ले जाने से रोकने पर चालक ने दो किसानों की जान ले ली। वहीं भागने के क्रम में एक बच्ची को भी रौंद डाला। उसकी भी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। घटना विजयीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के माड़र गांव की है। घटना के बाद लोग आक्रोशित हो गए और चालक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग करते हुए शव के साथ प्रदर्शन किया।

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थिति को किसी तरह से संभाला। बताया जाता है कि ट्रैक्टर चालक अफजल अंसारी जनकधारी यादव के गेहूं के खेत के बीच से ट्रैक्टर लेकर जा रहा था। जनकधारी यादव ने अफजल को किनारे से ट्रैक्टर ले जाने के लिए कहा पर वह बीच खेत से ही ट्रैक्टर ले जाने पर अड़ा रहा। इसी को लेकर दोनों में गाली-गलौज होने लगी।

बच्ची भाग रही थी, लेकिन उस पर भी ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दिया

झगड़े की आवाज सुनकर पास के खेत में काम कर रहे सोला साहनी बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे। एक बच्ची रागिनी कुमारी भी पहुंची। इसी बीच अफजल ने गाली देते हुए ट्रैक्टर पहले जनकधारी और फिर सोला साहनी के ऊपर चढ़ा दिया। इसके बाद रागिनी जान बचाकर भाग रही थी। लेकिन उस पर भी ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दिया। जनकधारी यादव तथा सोला साहनी की खेत में ही मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद से चालक फरार है।

