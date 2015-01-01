पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:मारपीट में 3 महिला सहित 4 लोग घायल

गोपालगंज37 मिनट पहले
सिटी रिपोर्टर, कटेया। थाना क्षेत्र के गिरधर पोइया गांव में गुरुवार को जमीन विवाद में मारपीट में 3 महिला सहित चार लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में इलाज कराया गया। पीड़ित महिला दिलीप चौहान की पत्नी कलावती देवी ने थाने में दिए आवेदन में आरोप लगायी है कि वह छितौना निवासी आमोद सिंह से एक कट्ठा जमीन बैनामा कराई हुई है। जिसमें अपना पलानी डाली हुई है। उसी पलानी को आमोद सिंह के पट्टीदार अशोक सिंह सहित पांच लोग गुरुवार को उजाड़कर फेंकने लगे। जब वह मना करने गई तो उक्त लोगों ने गाली गलौज करते हुए लाठी डंडे से मारने लगे। मारपीट के क्रम में उसका कपड़ा फाड़ दिए। बचाने आए उसके पति, सास एवं ननद को भी मारपीट कर घायल कर दिए। मारपीट के क्रम में ही विनोबानंद सिंह उसका मंगलसूत्र खींच लिया।

महिला से मारपीट कर गले से मंगलसूत्र छिनने के मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज
कटेया। थाना क्षेत्र के बैकुंठपुर बनरहा गांव में एक गर्भवती महिला के साथ मारपीट करने एवं गले से मंगलसूत्र छिनने के मामले में पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। पीड़ित महिला ने थाने में दिए आवेदन में आरोप लगायी है कि उसके भाई विकास मांझी एवं विजय मांझी अगलगी के केस में जेल में है। उसके मायके में कोई नहीं था तो महिला घर पर देखरेख के लिए आई है। 8 नवंबर को रामकयास मांझी एवं हरिलाल मांझी मुझे देख गाली गलौज करने लगे जब उसने पूछा कि मुझे क्यों गाली दे रहे हो तो उक्त दोनों लोगों ने उसे धक्का देकर ढाह दिया रामकयास मांझी उसके पेट पर मार दिया जिससे पेट में दर्द होने लगा। महिला 3 माह की गर्भवती है। मारपीट के दौरान महिला के गले मंगलसूत्र निकाल लिया। इस मामले में महिला के बयान पर पुलिस प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर मामले की जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

