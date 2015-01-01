पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:चौबीस घंटे में सामने आए 59 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • इस माह में दूसरी बार एक साथ मिले इतनी बड़ी संख्या में मरीज, लापरवाही पड़ सकती है भारी

शुक्रवार को गोपालगंज में कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ। चौबीस घंटे के अंदर 59 नए मरीज सामने आए। इस माह में अबतक दो दिन सबसे ज्यादा मरीज सामने आए है।एक साथ इतनी बड़ी संख्या में मरीजों के मिलने से लोग दहशत में हैं।राहत की बात यह है कि जो मरीज मिले है सभी बेहतर स्थिति में है। वर्तमान में तीन मरीजों का इलाज पटना में चल रहा है। जिसमें एक की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

दुख की बात यह है कि इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवा चुके है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में अब 150हो गई है। संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 7 सौ 30पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले।

पटना के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर मरीज मिलने की संख्या में रहा गोपालगंज: शुक्रवार को बिहार में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज पटना में मिले।इसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर गोपालगंज रहा।मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या से स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी सकते में है।इसके पहले भी एक साथ 64 मरीज सामने आए थे। जिसमें से तीन को बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना भेजा गया था।

समझदारी ही इस महामारी से बचने का उपाय : सी एस ने कहा कि इस बीमारी से बचने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी समझदारी है। लोग जब भी बाहर निकले मास्क जरूर पहनें इस बीमारी को लेकर लोग तनिक भी लापरवाही नहीं बरते।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 3हजार लोगों का कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 14कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में वर्तमान समय में कोरोना के एक्टिव मामले 110है। वहीं जो मरीज है वह तेजी से स्वस्थ्य हो रहे हैं।

रिकवरी रेट में एक प्रतिशत की हुई वृद्धि
दस दिन बाद एक प्रतिशत रिकवरी दर भी बढ़ गया है। रिकवरी रेट 97 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है।

