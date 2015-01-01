पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:कोरोना के 60 नए मरीज मिले, एक ही परिवार के नौ संक्रमित

गोपालगंज11 घंटे पहले
  • 48 घंटे में आए 119 मरीज सामने, तीन को इलाज के लिए भेजा गया पटना\
  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 5 हजार 7 सौ 90, लापरवाही से बढ़ेगी परेशानी

जिले में कोरोना का रफ्तार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। 5 हजार,7 सौ 90 लोगों हो चुके है संक्रमित अक्टूबर और नवंबर माह में इसकी रफ्तार जरूर कम हुई थी।लेकिन दिसंबर के शुरूआती सप्ताह में ही जिस गति से मरीज सामने आ रहे है।इससे लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ती जा रही है।दूसरे दिन भी बिहार में पटना के बाद गोपालगंज में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मिले है। शनिवार को 60 नए मरीज सामने आए। जिसमें एक ही परिवार के 9 लोग शामिल है। नए मरीजों में 50 लोगों को होम क्वॉरेंटाइन किया गया है।

इस वायरस से अबतक 13 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत
दुख की बात यह है कि इस वायरस की चपेट में आकर 13 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके है। जिसमें एक डॉक्टर और तीन दुकानदार शामिल है। कई लोग अभी भी इसकी जांच कराने से बच रहे है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि दूसरी लहर में लोगों को काफी सा व धानी बरतने की जरूरत है। ऐसे नहीं करना परेशानी का कारण बन सकता है।

पटना के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर मरीज मिलने की संख्या में रहा गोपालगंज
शनिवार को बिहार में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज पटना में मिले।इसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर गोपालगंज रहा।मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या से स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी सकते में है।इसके पहले भी एक साथ 64 और 59 मरीज सामने आए थे। जिसमें से तीन को बेहतर इलाज के लिए पटना भेजा गया था।

किसी की नहीं है कोई ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री
जो मरीज सामने आए है इनमें किसी का भी कोई ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री नहीं है। मरीज मिलने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच का दायरा बढ़ा दिया है।जिससे ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों की जांच की जा सके।स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कहना है कि सभी संक्रमित लोगों के संपर्क में आने से संक्रमित हुए है।

समझदारी ही इस महामारी से बचने का एकमात्र उपाय
सी एस ने कहा कि इस बीमारी से बचने के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी समझदारी है। लोग जब भी बाहर निकले मास्क जरूर पहनें इस बीमारी को लेकर लोग तनिक भी लापरवाही नहीं बरते।स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 4हजार लोगों का कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 60कोरोना संक्रमित मिले।

रिकवरी रेट में एक प्रतिशत की हुई वृद्धि
10 दिन बाद 1 % रिकवरी दर भी बढ़ गया है। रिकवरी रेट 97 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है।

