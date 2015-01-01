पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सर्तक रहे:कोरोना के 7 नए मरीज आए सामने, 12 लोग हुए स्वस्थ

गोपालगंज5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 54 50 एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 72 रह गई है

जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार तेजी से कम हो रहा है। रविवार को एक भी मरीज नहीं मिले थे।जबकि सोमवार को 4 और मंगलवार को 7नए मरीज सामने आए। मरीजों की गिरती संख्या और ठीक होने वालों की बढ़ती संख्या राहत दे रही है।वहीं इस महामारी के चपेट में आकर 13 लोग जान गवां चुके है। नए मरीज में एक मरीज की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।जिनका इलाज पटना में चल रहा है।जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 72रह गई है।वहीं संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 5 हजार 4 सौ 50पर पहुंच गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा है कि सभी लोग मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकले।

भोरे कंटेनमेंट जोन से हुआ बाहर 15 दिन से नहीं आए एक भी केस
जिले में गोपालगंज और भोरे प्रखंड से सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मिले है।इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन ने भोरे को कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित कर दिया था।15 दिन से वहां एक भी मरीज नहीं मिले है। वहां पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच का दायर बढ़ा दिया है।जिले के आठ प्रखंड ऐसे है जहां कुछ दिनों से एक भी नए मामले सामने नहीं आए है। नवंबर माह में जांच का दायरा और बढ़ा दिया गया है।जिन इलाकों से मरीज मिल रहे है।वहां पर ज्यादा जांच की जा रही है।कोरोना के एक्टिव केस की संख्या जिले में घटकर 72रह गई है।

रिकवरी रेट पहुंचा 98 प्रतिशत के पार|नवंबर माह में संक्रमण का आंकड़ा औसतन प्रत्येक दिन पांच के आसपास बना हुआ है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित मिल रहे अधिकांश लोगों की हालत ठीक है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कहा कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त होने वालों का आंकड़ा 98 प्रतिशत को पार कर गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें