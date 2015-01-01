पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:भोरे में शॉर्ट सर्किट से दुकान में लगी आग पांच लाख की संपत्ति जलकर हुई खाक

गोपालगंज8 घंटे पहले
  • फायर ब्रिगेड और ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर पाया गया काबू, घंटों मची रही अफरा-तफरी

बिजली की तारों से निकली छोटी सी चिंगारी से एक दुकान में आग लग गई।आग की चपेट में आकर दुकान में रखे पांच लाख की संपत्ति जलकर खाक हो गई।इस घटना से घंटों भोरे बाजार में अफरा तफरी मची रही। जिले में चार दिन के अंदर इस तरह की चौथी घटना है।अबतक आगलगी की चपेट में आकर एक करोड़ से ऊपर की संपत्ति जलकर खाक हो गई है। ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया।

फायर ब्रिगेड और ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर पाया गया काबू ,घंटों मची रही अफरा तफरी
शॉर्ट सर्किट से भोरे एक किराना जेनरल स्टोर में बीती रात आग लग गई।इस आगलगी की घटना में दुकान में रखा लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया।आसपास के लोगों की तत्परता के कारण आग बाजार में नहीं फैली, नहीं तो किसी बड़ी घटना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता था।जानकारी के अनुसार भोरे गांव निवासी मुन्ना गोंड ने चारमोहानी पर एक जनरल स्टोर की दुकान एक माह पहले ही खोली थी।दुकान बंद कर घर चला गया।जहां कुछ ही देर बाद बिजली के शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई।दुकान से धुआं निकलते देखते हुए लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी जिसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड और ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया।

इस तरह से किया जा सकता है आग लगने से बचाव

  1. घरों और दुकान में आग अधिकांश लापरवाही के कारण से लगती है। फायर ब्रिगेड के अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि बिजली की वजह से होने वाले आग के हादसों में 60 पर्सेंट मामले शॉर्ट सर्किट, ओवरहीटिंग, ओवरलोडिंग, खराब स्टैंडर्ड के उपकरण, बिजली के तारों को गलत तरह से जोड़ने और लापरवाही की वजह से होते हैं। जब भी घर से बाहर या दुकान बंद करें बिजली के मेन स्विच को ऑफ कर दे।
  2. घर के टूटे हुए प्लगों-स्विचों को समय समय पर चेक कराय खराब होने की स्थिति में उसे तुरन्त बदल दें।
  3. एक सॉकेट में एक ही उपकरण कनेक्ट करें। मल्टी प्लग की मदद से कई उपकरणों को जोड़ने से ओवरलोडिंग का खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

एक घंटे में ही जल गए दुकान के सभी सामान
दुकानदार मुन्ना एक माह पहले कर्ज लेकर दुकान खोला था। अभी दुकान में सामान लाकर रखा ही जा रहा था कि रविवार की देर रात शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई। एक घंटे में ही दुकान में रखा सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। वहीं दूसरी तरफ पीड़ित दुकानदार मुन्ना गोंड ने इस अग्निकांड में पांच लाख रुपए के समान के नुकसान होने की बात कही है।

