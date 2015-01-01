पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत देने को कवायद:जिले के 530 से अधिक तालाबों के कायाकल्प की तैयारी में जुटा प्रशासन

गोपालगंज3 घंटे पहले
पिछले दो तीन साल से लगातार गर्मियों में सुखाड़ व जलसंकट झेल रहे जिले के लोगों को अब जिला प्रशासन राहत देने को लेकर कवायद शुरू कर दिया है। तालाबों के संरक्षण का काम शुरू कर दिया है।

जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान के तहत जिले में अब तक 530 तालाबों की पहचान की गया है। जिसे मनरेगा के तहत दूसरे चरण में चिन्हित तालाबों का कायाकल्प करने को लेकर रूप रेखा तैयार किया जा रहा है।

जिला राजस्व विभाग एवं अंचल कार्यालय द्वारा चिन्हित किए गए सभी तालाबों का क्षेत्रफल एक एकड़ से अधिक है। अलावा इसके पहले चरण में प्रारंभ किए गए 130 तालाबों के कायाकल्प के अभियान को पूर्ण करने करने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन लगातार समीक्षा बैठक कर रही है। जाड़े के बाद गर्मी के दिन में भी तालाब में सालों भर पानी रह सके।

तालाब की गहराई की जाएगी| इस अभियान के दौरान वैसे तालाब जिनका अतिक्रमण किया गया है, वहां अतिक्रमण हटाने की दिशा में भी कार्य किया जा रहा हे। साथ ही अतिक्रमण किए गए तालाब की गहराई को बढ़ाकर उसके किनारों का पक्कीकरण किया जाएगा। ताकि किनारे पर लोग बैठ सकें।

इस योजना के तहत तालाबों में साल भर पानी भरा जा सकें इसके लिए बिजली चालित मोटर पंप लगाने से लेकर तालाबों की देखरेख के लिए ग्राम समितियों का भी गठन किया जाएगा।

तालाब से होने वाले फायदे को गिना रहे हैं कृषि विभाग

जिला राजस्व विभाग एवं अंचल कार्यालय द्वारा चिन्हित किए गए सभी तालाबों का क्षेत्रफल एक एकड़ से अधिक है। अलावा इसके पहले चरण में प्रारंभ किए गए 130 तालाबों के कायाकल्प के अभियान को पूर्ण करने करने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन लगातार समीक्षा बैठक कर रही है। इस बीच जिला प्रशासन ने फैसला किया है कि इसके बाद बचे तालाबों का जीर्णोद्धार करवायेगी जाएगी, जिनकी हालत खस्ता है।

इस अभियान को लेकर लोगों को जल संरक्षण को लेकर जागरूक करने के लिए कृषि विभाग किसान चौपाल में तालाब से होने वाले फायदे को गिना रहे हैं।जानकारों ने बताया कि इस जलसंकट की असली वजह तालाबों की उपेक्षा, इनका अतिक्रमण और इन्हें भरा जाना है।

भीषण सुखाड़ को देखते हुए सरकार ने जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान की शुरुआत की, जिसका लक्ष्य इन तालाबों को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराना और इनका जीर्णोद्धार करना था। इसके अलावा नये सिरे से तालाबों की खुदाई भी कृषि विभाग करा रही है।

130 तालाबों की दशा को सुधारने की दिशा में कार्य किया गया

जानकारी के अनुसार, वर्ष 2018 से ही पूरे जिले में तालाबों की दशा को सुधारने की पहल की गई थी। इसके तहत पूरे जिले में तालाबों की दशा की पड़ताल में यह बात सामने आया था कि करीब 1100 पुराने तालाबों का किसी न किसी रूप में अतिक्रमण किया गया है।

इनमें कई पुराने व ऐतिहासिक तालाब भी शामिल हैं। तालाबों के सर्वेक्षण के बाद मनरेगा के तहत प्रत्येक पंचायत में एक नए तालाब के निर्माण की भी योजना बनी। वर्ष 2019 से अभियान को गति दी गई।

इसे तहत नए तालाबों के निर्माण के साथ ही एक एकड़ तक के पुराने तालाबों को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने की दिशा में कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया। वर्ष 2019 व 2020 में ऐसे 130 तालाबों की दशा को सुधारने की दिशा में कार्य किया गया। शेष बचे तालाब पर भू माफियों का कब्जा है। जिसे अंचल पदाधिकारी हटाने के बजाय उसे संरक्षण देने में लगे हुए है।

करीब 800 से अधिक सरकारी तालाब अतिक्रमण के शिकार हैं। जिसको जहां से मन होता हैं अतिक्रमण कर लेता है। ऐसे में सरकार की ओर से अब तालाब के अतिक्रमण पर बुलडोजर चलेगा। इसके अलावा भूजल स्तर को बनाए रखने के लिए परंपरागत तरीके को बचाए रखना बेहद जरूरी है। पहले चरण में सभी तालाबों को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया जाएगा और उसकी सफाई भी कराई जाएगी।
उपेन्द्र कुमार पाल, एसडीओ,गोपालगंज

