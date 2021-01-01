पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:12 दिन बाद दोपहर में निकली धूप, 3 डिग्री बढ़ा तापमान

गोपालगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार से फिर बढ़ जाएगी कपकपी, बारिश के भी है आसार, कोहरे से रहेगी परेशानी

बारह दिनों बाद दोपहर में अच्छी धूप निकली। नतीजतन दिन का पारा बढ़त पर है। वहीं रात में पारा गिरने से कनकनी अभी बरकरार है। दिन का तापमान बढ़ने से लोग राहत में हैं। लेकिन रात का तापमान 8 डिग्री से उपर नहीं पहुंच सका है। शाम पांच बजे के बाद सुबह 9 बजे तक ठंड का ज्यादा अहसास हो रहा है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. संजय कुमार के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में दिन का तापमान फिर से गिरेगा। रात का तापमान भी 7 डिग्री से नीचे जा सकता है। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 और न्यूनतम पारा 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

मंगलवार का दिन ज्यादा राहत देने वाला
यूं तो ठंड अपनी जवानी पर है, लेकिन मंगलवार का दिन सबसे ज्यादा राहत देने वाला रहा। अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम रहा। पिछले एक सप्ताह से रात के तापमान में ज्यादा बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। इससे ठंड का असर लगातार बना हुआ है।

शुक्रवार को बारिश के आसार
डॉ. संजय कुमार ने अभी तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव के संकेत दिए हैं। मौसम विभाग ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की रात से शनिवार तक कुछ जगहों पर बारिश हो सकती है। इससे अगले सप्ताह फिर से ठंड ज्यादा होने की संभावना है। कृषि पदाधिकारी सुधीर कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि इस महीने हल्की बारिश और शीतलहर फसलों के लिए जरूरी है।

सुबह में घना कोहरा| सुबह सीजन का सबसे घना कोहरा रहा। कुहासे में विजिवलिटी 10 मीटर रही। इससे हाईवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार थमी रही। ट्रक चालक हाईवे के किनारे वाहन खड़ी कर कुहासा हटने का इंतजार करते रहे। जरूरी काम से निकले लोग फॉग लाईट जला कर चले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser