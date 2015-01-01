पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म आध्यात्म:अक्षय नवमी आज, आंवला के पेड़ के नीचे भोजन बनाकर ग्रहण करने से मिलती है सकारात्मक ऊर्जा

गोपालगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • माता लक्ष्मी ने भगवान विष्णु के लिए की थी आंवला के पेड़ के नीचे पूजा अर्चना

आज अक्षय नवमी है। आज के दिन आंवले के वृक्ष के नीचे भोजन बनाकर सपरिवार खाने का विधान है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि आज के दिन आंवले के वृक्ष में भगवान विष्णु वास करते है। इसलिए भगवान की शरण मे रहने के वास्ते श्रद्धालु भोजन बनाकर ग्रहण करते है। विजयीपुर प्रखंड के परसौनी निवासी शास्त्री पं ओम तिवारी ने बताया की इस वर्ष अक्षय नवमी व्रत दिन सोमवार को मानाया जायेगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि पुराणों में कार्तिक मास शुक्ल पक्ष के अक्षय नवमी के बारें में बहुत बड़ा महत्व बताया गया है। कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि को आंवला नवमी या अक्षय नवमी के नाम से जाना जाता है। इस दिन आँवला के वृक्ष के पूजन का विशेष महत्व है। विष्णु पुराण के अनुसार जो भी व्यक्ति इस दिन आँवला वृक्ष का धूप दीप व नैवेद्य से पूजन करते हैं उनके उपर विशेष रूप से माँ लक्ष्मी जी का कृपा दृष्टि सदा बनी रहती हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सबसे पहले माँ लक्ष्मी जी नें इसी दिन आँवला वृक्ष के नीचे अपने स्वामी भगवान् विष्णु और भगवान् शिव जी का पूजन व अर्चन की थी। तभी से यह व्रत प्रचलित हो गया। पुराणों में कहा गया है कि इस दिन किये गए पुण्य कार्य कभी खत्म नहीं होता है। ‘न क्षयः इति अक्षयः’ अर्थात- जिसका कभी क्षय नहीं होता वही अक्षय है।

आंवला से बना हुआ खाद्य पदार्थ करना चाहिए दान

अक्षय नवमी के दिन भक्तों को रत्न गर्भ कूष्माण्डादि व वस्त्र आंवला से बना हुआ मिष्ठान्न व मुराब्बा आदि दान करना चाहिए। इस दिन पानी में आंवला का रस मिलाकर स्नान करने से हमारे अन्दर की नकरात्मक उर्जा खत्म होती है, व सकारात्मक उर्जा और पवित्रता बढ़ती है।

आंवला के सेवन के कई है वैज्ञानिक कारण
वैज्ञानिक मान्यता के अनुसार आंवला में अमीनों एसिड और एंटी आक्सीडेंट पाया जाता है। जो हमारे शरीर में दिल के लिए फायदेमंद माना जाता है। उसके साथ हमारे पेट बाल व त्वचा के लिए भी लाभदायक माना जाता है।

वृक्ष के नीचे बनता है भोजन
हमारे पुराणों के परम्परा अनुसार इस दिन आंवला वृक्ष के नीचे अनेकों प्रकार के भोजन इत्यादि बना कर भगवान् विष्णु को भोग लगा कर वह भोजन व पकवान ग्रहण करने से हमारे शरीर में सकारात्मक उर्जा प्राप्त होती हैं। व हमारे शरीर के रोग व्याधि दुर होते हैं।

