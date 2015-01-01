पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दिवाली पर महालक्ष्मी पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त, लक्ष्म्यै नम:, इन्द्राय नम: और कुबेराय नम: से आज की जाएगी पूजा

गोपालगंज37 मिनट पहले
  • दीपावली को लेकर सज गए घर-द्वार, फल-मिठाइयां खरीदने के लिए बाजार में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

दीपावली के दिन दीपावली के दिन महालक्ष्मी जी की विशेष पूजा होती है। इसके साथ ही गणेश भगवान और कुबेर जी की पूजा होती है। ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅक्टर त्रिलोकी नाथ के मुताबिक दीपावली के दिन लक्ष्मी जी की विशेष पूजा होती है।शाम को गोधूली के बाद लक्ष्मी जी की पूजा का विशेष विधान है। 5:28 से 8:07 तक प्रदोष काल है पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त 5:28 से 7:24 तक है पूजा का समय 1 घंटा 56 मिनट का है इसमें पूजा पूर्ण कर लें। यदि देर हो गई हो तो इसमें पूजा का आरंभ अवश्य कर लें। ‘लक्ष्म्यै नम:’ ‘इन्द्राय नम:’ और ‘कुबेराय नम:’ से पूजन करें।

जानिए दिवाली का महत्व

हिंदू धर्म में लक्ष्मी जी को धन की देवी और गणेश भगवान बुद्धि देवता माना जाता है। दिवाली के दिन इनकी पूजा करने से बुद्धि और धन की प्राप्ति होती है। इसलिए दिवाली के दिन शाम के समय मां लक्ष्मी के साथ-साथ गणेश जी की प्रतिमा रखकर दोनों की साथ में विधिवत पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन उद्योग-धंधों के साथ ही नए काम करने एवं पुराने व्यापार में खाता पूजन का विशेष विधान है।

दिवाली मनाने का भी है इतिहास

दिवाली को लेकर कई प्रथाएं प्रचलित हैं। भगवान राम जब रावण का वध करके माता सीता के साथ अयोध्या आये तो अयोध्यावासियों ने नगर को सजाया और लाखों द्वीप जलाकर हर्षोल्लास के साथ उनके आगमन पर खुशी मनाई थी। दीपावली पर्व के दिन ही माता लक्ष्मी का अवतार इस सृष्टि में हुआ था। माता लक्ष्मी की कृपा मुद्रा के रुप में, प्रत्यक्ष अप्रत्यक्ष रुप में सबके साथ रहती है।

मां लक्ष्मी पूजन सामग्री
दिवाली पर महालक्ष्मी पूजन में मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा, कमल गट्टे का माला, शमी का पत्ता, कुमुकम, रोली, पान, गंगाजल, धनिया, गुड़, फूल, फल, गेहूं, जौ, दूर्वा, सिंदूर, चंदन, पंचामृत, मेवे, दूध, बताशे, खील, श्वेस वस्त्र, जनेऊ, चौकी, इत्र, सुपारी, नारियल, चावल, इलायची, लौंग, कपूर, धूप, मिट्टी, अगरबत्तियां, रूई, दीपक, कलावा, दही, शहद, कलश, चंदन, चांदी का सिक्का, बैठने के लिए आसन, हवन कुंड, हवन सामग्री, आम के पत्ते आदि मुख्य सामग्री है। हवन में बेल की लकड़ी, सूखे नारियल का गोला, बिना चीनी की खीर और सफेद तिल डालना चाहिए।

वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

