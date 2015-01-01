पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव नतीजे:मतगणना से पहले प्रत्याशी पहुंचे मंदिर बोले-अब भगवान भरोसे होगी नैया पार

गोपालगंज
  • मतगणना को लेकर चौक चौबंद व्यवस्था,चप्पे चप्पे पर अर्द्वसैनिक बल तैनात

विधानसभा की 6 सीटों के लिए हुए मतदान के बाद ईवीएम में बंद मतों की गणना मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से ही शुरू होगी। ऐसे में कई उम्मीदवारों ने सुबह मंदिर जाकर पूजा-अर्चना की और अपनी जीत का आशीर्वाद लिया। वहीं, प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों की भारी भीड़ मतगणना सेंटर पर जुटने की उम्मीद है। बताते चलें कि 6 विधानसभा सीटों का आज चुनाव परिणाम आएगा। वहीं मतगणना को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। मतगणना केन्द्र अर्द्वसैनिक बलों के हवाले कर दिया गया। आसपास 144 धारा लागू कर दिया गया है। मतगणना में महज 8 घंटे बचे हुए है मतगणना में महज 8 घंटे बचे हुए है। जीत के दावा करने वाले प्रत्याशियों का दिनचर्या भी बदल गया है। विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी जीत पक्की करने के लिए प्रत्याशी कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाहते। प्रत्याशी कहते है दिन की शुरुवात अच्छी हो तो सारा दिन अच्छा बीतता है। सुबह घर से निकलने के साथ मंदिर और मस्जिद में हाजिरी लगाने के बाद क्षेत्र में निकल रहे हैं। गलियों में बने छोटे-छोटे मंदिरों में मत्था टेक रहे हैं। वरिष्ठों बुजुर्गों से सिर पर हाथ रखवाकर अपनी जीत का आशीर्वाद ले रहे हैं। मंदिरों में घंटे-घंटेभर पूजा पाठ किया जा रहा है।

प्रत्याशियों ने मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की और अपनी जीत का लिया आशीर्वाद

जदयू प्रत्याशी सह मंत्री ने ईटवा धाम पहुंचकर लिया आर्शिवाद
हथुआ विधानसभा के जदयू प्रत्याशी सह कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह बताते है कि उनका दिनचर्चा पूर्व की तरह है। सुबह उठकर खेत बगीचे में घुमना। उसके बाद गांव के बह्रा स्थान के पास बुजुर्गों के साथ बैठक कर चाय पर चर्चा करना। उसके बाद सात बजे सुबह से 10 बजे तक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के जनता और पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करना। चुनाव के दौरान के जनता भगवान थी।

राजद प्रत्याशी ने कहा मेरे लिए जनता ही भगवान है

हथुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद प्रत्याशी राजेश कुमार आज 4 बजे सुबह उठकर स्नान करने के बाद गांव के शिवमंदिर में जाकर पूजा अर्चना किया। उन्होंने बताया कि आज का दिन मेरे लिए महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। हमारे नेता तेजस्वी यादव का जन्म दिन है। भगवान शिव से मैने दो वर मांगे है। उसने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर काेई चिंता नहीं है। जनता का अपार समर्थन मिला है। जनता ही मेरा भगवान है।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने कहा मंदिर ही मेरा घर बाबा भोले का आशीर्वाद

बैकंुठपुर विधानसभा के भाजपा प्रत्याशी मिथिलेश कुमार तिवारी ने कहा कि चुनाव के पहले जनता के दरवाजे तो अब देवी देवता के शरण में। मतदान खत्म होने के बाद मंगलवार को मतगणना है। रविवार को भी बाबा नागेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शन किया। उसके बाद थावे भवानी का दर्शन किया। सोमवार को यही रूटीन रहा और मंगलवार को भी रहेगा।

मां दूर्गा को खुश करने में किया पूजा, कार्यकर्ताओं से किया मंत्रणा
भोरे विधानसभा के जदयू प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार ने सोमवार को सुबह अपने मित्र टूना गिरी के साथ थावे मंदिर पहुंच पूजा किया। खादी पहन कर जनता के सेवा करने की बात कहते है। उन्होंने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनाव में दिनचर्या में बदलाव हुआ है। पहले पुलिस की नौकरी में सुबह 10 बजे ऑफिस जाना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब न तो सोने का समय है न जागने का। जनता के बीच में रहना उन्हें अच्छा लगता है। मां का दर्शन करने से मन की शांति मिलती है। वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि पूजा पाठ के बाद क्षेत्र से अाए कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ बैठक कर मंगलवार को मतगणना पर विचार विमर्श किया गया।

