दु:साहस:रंगदारी नहीं देने पर बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने कपड़ा व्यवसायी के घर पर की फायरिंग

मीरगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • मीरगंज में आउट ऑफ कंट्रोल हुए बदमाश,विशाल गैंग के सदस्य हुए सक्रिय , दहशत में परिजन

गोपालगंज के मीरगंज में बदमाश आउट ऑफ कंट्रोल हो गए है।विशाल गिरोह के सदस्य बेखौफ होकर दुकानदारों और व्यवसायियों को टारगेट कर रंगदारी मांग रहे है। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर घरों पर फायरिंग कर रहे है।गुरुवार की देर शाम बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने एक कपड़ा व्यवसायी के घर फायरिंग कर सनसनी फैला दी। पांच लाख रंगदारी नहीं देने पर बाइक सवार हथियार बंद बदमाशों ने कपड़ा व्यवसायी के घर फायरिंग कर सनसनी फैला दी।

वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद हथियार लहराते हुए फरार हो गए।फायरिंग की घटना के बाद मोहल्ले के लोग दहशत में आ गए है। सूचना मिलते ही हथुआ एसडीपीओ नरेश कुमार,मीरगंज थानाध्यक्ष शशि रंजन कुमार,सब इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच कर मामले की जांच की।

पुलिस ने नहीं की कोई कार्रवाई
तीन दिन पहले मीरगंज निवासी लक्ष्मण केसरी कपड़ा व्यवसायी के मोबाइल पर विशाल गिरोह के सदस्य का फोन आया।फोन करने वाला शख्स पांच लाख की रंगदारी मांगी।जिसके बाद व्यवसायी ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से की ।पुलिस ने बात सुनकर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। रंगदारी मांगने के तीन दिन बाद बदमाशों ने घर पर फायरिंग कर दी।

विशाल का दहशत इतना की केस भी नहीं कर रहे व्यवसायी
इस घटना के बाद पुलिस ने भी माना कि डर से कई लोग उसके खिलाफ थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं करा रहे है।फिलहाल घटना में शामिल बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम का गठन किया गया है।वहीं व्यवसायी के घर की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी गई है।

विधायक पीड़ित व्यवसायी से मिले
राजेश कुशवाहा मौके पर पहुंचे और पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय का आश्वासन देते हुए कहा कि वे इस मामले को लेकर गंभीर है और इसे वरीय पदाधिकारियों के पास उठाया जाएगा। उनके साथ व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष संतोष यादव स्थानीय वार्ड पार्षद मिथिलेश तिवारी स्थानीय नेता अमरजीत यादव समाजसेवी संजय राय आदि समेत अनेक लोग मौजूद थे।

