दुस्साहस:मीरगंज में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने युवक को मारी गोली, मौत

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार की शाम 5:00 बजे मीरगंज शहर के पावर हाउस के समीप बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने बाइक पर जा रहे एक युवक की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। समाचार प्रेषण तक मृत युवक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची मीरगंज पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। इस मामले में बताया जा रहा है कि 25 वर्षीय एक युवक बाइक पर सवार होकर मीरगंज से सलेमपट्टी की ओर जा रहा था। इस बीच पहले से पीछा कर रहे एक बाइक पर सवार दो बदमाशों ने उसे मीरगंज पावर हाउस के समीप पिस्तौल की नोक पर रोक दिया और उससे उसकी बैग छीनने लगे।

कुछ देर तक चली आपाधापी में जब अपराधी उसका बैग छीनने में सफल नहीं हो सके तो उन्होंने उसको गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। सुनसान जगह होने के कारण कुछ देर तक घटना का पता तक नहीं चल सका। इस बीच कुछ राहगीरों के आता देख अपराधियों ने भागने का प्रयास किया पर उनकी बाइक स्टार्ट ना हो सकी। उसके पश्चात अपराधी अपना बाइक को वही छोड़कर पैदल ही भागने में कामयाब रहे। उसके बाद घटना की खबर क्षेत्र में आग की तरह फैल गई। हत्या की खबर से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। बाद में मीरगंज पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी। पुलिस ने मौके से दो बाइक बरामद की है। इसमें एक बाइक मृतक की बताई जाती है वहीं दूसरी बाइक अपराधियों की बताई जा रही है। प्रथम दृष्टया मृतक सेल्स एजेंट लग रहा है।

