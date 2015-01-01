पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसों का हाईवे:ओवर टेक करने के दौरान ट्रक से टकराई कार दो युवकों की मौत, युवती जख्मी, सभी जा रहे थे भोपाल

सासामुसा /बरौली/फुलवरिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सासामुसा एनएच 28 में दुर्घटना गाड़ी।
  • जरा संभलकर चले क्योंकि एक जान ही नहीं जाती पूरा परिवार टूट जाता है
  • गोपालगंज में रफ्तार का कहर जारी है।बुधवार को तीन अलग अलग जगहों पर हुए सड़क हादसे में पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई।जबकि 14 लोग जख्मी हो गए।हादसे के बाद मुख्य मार्ग पर घंटों अफरा तफरी मची रही। हादसा इतना वीभत्स था कि देखने वालों की आंखे फटी की फटी रह गई।

एनएच 28 के सिरसिया गांव के पास बुधवार के अहले सुबह कार और ट्रक के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर में कटेया के दो युवकों की मौत हो गई।जबकि इस हादसे में मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले की शक्ति नगर के रहने वाले लक्ष्मीचंद्र अडमाजे की पुत्री कृतिका कुमारी जख्मी हो गई।जिसे गंभीर अवस्था में इलाज के लिए गोरखपुर रेफर किया गया है।

टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। घटना के बाद हाईवे पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कार का दरवाजा तोड़ कार में फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकाला।ग् पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने दुर्घटना में घायल दोनों युवकों को मृत घोषित कर दिया ।

तेज रफ्तार कार गोपालगंज से गोरखपुर की तरफ जा रही थी।पिकअप वाहन को ओवर टेक करने के दौरान वह डिवाइडर से टकराकर दूसरे लेन में चली गई।इसी दौरान दूसरे लेन से आ रहा ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दिया जिसमें कटेया थाना क्षेत्र के सुकसेनवा निवासी जमील खान उर्फ भोला खान का पुत्र सोहराब उर्फ सद्दाम हुसैन तथा नसरुल्लाह खान का पुत्र शाहरुख खान की मौत हो गई।जबकि मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले की शक्ति नगर के रहने वाले लक्ष्मीचंद्र अडमाजे की पुत्री कृतिका कुमारी जख्मी हो गई।जिसे इलाज के लिए गोरखपुर भेजा गया है।

भोपाल में रहकर दोनों बीटेक की कर रहे थे पढ़ाई| दोनों युवक मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में रहकर डिप्लोमा एवं बीटेक की पढ़ाई कर रहे थे।दस दिन पहले दोनों घर आए थे।जहां से वापस भोपाल जा रहे थे।इसी दौरान एनएच 28 पर यह हादसा हो गया।इन दोनों युवकों के मौत की खबर मिलते ही पूरे गांव में कोहराम मच गया। परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल हो गया है।

दूसरा हादसा: एक बच्ची की मौत, 12 घायल

सासामुसा| तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर पलटने से एक बच्ची की मौत हो गई।जबकि 12 बच्चियां गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। हादसे के वक्त सभी पीड़िया के मेले से पूजा कर अपने घर लौट रही थी। ट्रैक्टर पलटते ही मेले में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया। चारों तरफ चीख-पुकार मच गई।

मौके पर उपस्थित स्थानीय थाने की पुलिस ने गंभीर रूप से घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल गोपालगंज भेज दिया। जहां रास्ते में एक किशोरी रानी कुमारी ने दम तोड़ दिया। मृत किशोरी फुलवरिया गांव की रहने वाली थी। गांव में दुर्घटना की सूचना मिलते ही लोग आनन-फानन में घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए और अपने अपने परिवार के बच्चों के खोजबीन करने लगे।

हल्की घायल किशोरियों की इलाज स्थानीय स्तर पर कराया गया । वही गंभीर रूप से घायल लगभग आधा दर्जन किशोरियों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल गोपालगंज भेजा गया। घटना विशंभरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के फुलवरिया गांव की है ।

तीसरा हादसा : बरौली में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने अधेड़ को रौंदा

तीसरा हादसा बरौली में हुआ जहां तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सड़क पार कर रहे अधेड़ को रौद डाला जिसमें उसकी मौत हो गई।हादसे के बाद चालक वाहन सहित भागने में सफल रहा।पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

एक साथ उठा जनाजा तो भर आई सभी की आंखें

कटेया थाना क्षेत्र के सुकसेनवा निवासी दो युवकों सड़क दुर्घटना में दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।दोनों का जनाजा जब एक साथ उठा तो सबकी आंखें भरआईं। एक साथ हुए दो लड़कों की मौत से गांव में मातम पसरा हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें