स्वास्थय:ईसीसीई कार्यक्रम से घर पर रह रहे बच्चों की संवर रही सेहत व शिक्षा, ऑनलाइन दी जा रही जानकारी

गोपालगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • बच्चे सुन रहे दादी-नानी की अनोखी कहानियां, कॉल कर घर बैठे ले रहे हैं जानकारी

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों की रोकथाम के साथ कई चुनौतियां अभी है। प्रत्येक स्तर पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य चल रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण स्कूल एवं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र भी लंबे समय से बंद हैं।

जिस कारण बच्चे स्कूल भी नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में आईसीडीएस द्वारा संचालित प्रारंभिक बाल्यावस्था देखभाल एवं शिक्षा यानी ईसीसीई कार्यक्रम बच्चों की सेहत एवं शिक्षा का ख्याल उनके घर पर ही रख रही है। इस कार्यक्रम का मुख्य उद्देश्य बच्चों की दैनिक गतविधियों को रचनात्मक बनाना है।

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर उन्हें ईसीसीई गतिविधियों की जानकारी भी दे रही है। कोरोना संकटकाल में छोटे बच्चों को साइको सोशल सपोर्ट देने के लिए एक अच्छी पहल शुरू की गई है।

आईसीडीएस-यूनिसेफ और प्रथम बुक्स के तहत यह प्रयास किया गया है। ‘‘मिस्ड कॉल दो कहानी सुनो’’ गतिविधि के तहत एक फोन नंबर 08033094243 उपलब्ध कराया गया है, जिससे केवल एक मिस काल देकर छात्र अपने उम्र के अनुसार कहानियों का आनंद ले सकते है।

कहानी दादी-नानी की आवाज के साथ ही बॉलिवुड की सेलिब्रिटीज की आवाज में भी है। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य है कि बच्चों में पढ़ने और सुनने की संस्कृति को विकसित करना है। कोरोना संकट में स्कूल बंद है ऐसी स्थिति में छोटे बच्चों के मन में कई तरह के सवाल आते हैं। इन कहानियों के जरिए बच्चों को साइको सोशल सपोर्ट देने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

माताओं को किया जा रहा जागरूक

व्हाट्सएप एवं अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यमों से सभी महिला पर्यवेक्षकाओं एवं आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को भेजने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं, ताकि आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाएं गृह-भ्रमण के दौरान बच्चों के माता-पिता को दैनिक गतिविधि कैलेंडर के विषय में जानकारी दे सकें और माता-पिता आसानी से अपने घरों में बच्चों के साथ गतिविधि कर सके।

मनोरंजन के साथ शिक्षा

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद होने के कारण बच्चे घर पर हैं। ऐसे में यह जरुरी है कि बच्चे खेल के माध्यम से भी शिक्षा ग्रहण करते रहें एवं उनका प्रारंभिक देखभाल घर पर ही सुनिश्चित किया जा सके। इस दिशा में ईसीसीई कैलेंडर काफ़ी प्रभावी साबित हो रहा है। इसमें पूरे महीने बच्चों के लिए विभिन्न गतिविधियों की चर्चा की गयी है। इससे बच्चे मनोरंजन के साथ पढेंगे भी।

