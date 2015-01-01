पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस:बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए अस्पतालों में चला संपूर्ण टीकाकरण

गोपालगंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में आने वाले सभी लाभार्थियों को टीकाकरण के महत्व के बारे में जागरूक भी किया गया

बच्चों को बीमारियों से बचाने के लिए टीका लगाना बेहद जरूरी है। संपूर्ण टीकाकरण से ही स्वस्थ बचपन की शुरूआत होगी। बच्चें स्वस्थ रहेंगे तभी बेहतर का निर्माण किया जा सकता है। मंगलवार को सभी अस्पताल में विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में आने वाले सभी लाभार्थियों को टीकाकरण के महत्व के बारे में जागरूक भी किया गया। स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग ने भी सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास किया।

गर्भवती महिला व नवजात शिशु का टीकाकरण जरूरी
गर्भावस्था में महिलाओं को नियमित टीकाकरण करवाना चाहिए। गर्भावस्था के दौरान प्रसव पूर्व चार जांच के साथ ही टीकाकरण कार्ड को सुरक्षित रखना चाहिए। प्रसव के बाद नवजात शिशुओं को भी नियमित टीकाकरण करवाना चाहिए। टीकाकरण शिशुओं को बहुत सी गंभीर बीमारियों से बचाकर रखता है।

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता का होता है विकास
जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ. शक्ति कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि हमारे शरीर में संक्रमण से बचाव रखने के लिए प्रकृति एक तरह से सुरक्षा होती है। जिसे प्रतिरक्षण क्षमता या इम्युनिटी कहा जाता है। जब हमारे शरीर में कोई संक्रमण होता है तो हमारा शरीर इन संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए कुछ रसायनों को पैदा करता है। इसे एंटीबॉडीज कहा जाता है। ये एंटीबॉडीज इन्फेक्शन या संक्रमण पैदा करने वाले जीवाणुओं से हमारी रक्षा करते हैं और उसके ठीक होने के बाद भी हमारे शरीर में ही रहते हैं। यह हमारे शरीर में जिंदगी भर के लिए रक्षा करने के लिए रहता है।

यह टीका जरूरी
यूनिसेफ एसएमसी रूबी कुमारी ने कहा कि हर गर्भवती महिला को पूरी गर्भावस्था के दौरान टेटनस के दो टीके लगवाने चाहिये। पहला टीका गर्भावस्था का पता चलते ही व दूसरा टीका उसके एक महीने के बाद। ये टीके आनेवाले शिशु को टेटनस से बचाते हैं। अगर पहली गर्भावस्था में टेटनस के दो टीके ले लिए गए और दूसरी गर्भावस्था तीन साल के अंदर हो तब टीटी बूस्टर का ही टीका लगेगा इस मौके पर उन्होंने बच्चों का टीकाकरण यथा बीसीजी, डीपीटी 1, डीपीटी-2, डीपीटी-3 के साथ-साथ खसरा सहित पोलियो की खुराक जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें